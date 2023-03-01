Donal Lenihan: Ringrose return timely to counter threat from Russell-powered Scots

LAST man standing, at least in terms of the 2023 Grand Slam— that’s Andy Farrell’s Ireland as a consequence of Scotland’s defeat to France at the Stade de France on Sunday in yet another highly absorbing contest.

As we enter the final phase of a Six Nations championship that just keeps giving, we’re left with a clutch of very interesting clashes, not least Ireland’s trip to Edinburgh against a Scottish side with, at the very least, a Triple Crown to play for next time out.

France will look to keep their championship hopes alive with a win over their great rivals, England, at Twickenham while Warren Gatland is in a battle to avoid a first Welsh wooden spoon in 20 years. His stuttering Welsh side will be tested to the full by a rapidly improving Italy who, under Gatland’s former teammate Kieran Crowley, have been playing some fantastic rugby.

Despite consecutive defeats to France, England, and Ireland in the championship to date, Crowley has completely transformed the way Italy are playing as he seeks to maximise the quality young talent emerging across a rapidly developing backline.

Right now Italy, Ireland, France, and Scotland are playing a different game to the dirge served up by Wales and England in Cardiff. No coincidence perhaps when you consider both unions disposed of their head coaches, Wayne Pivac and Eddie Jones, only weeks before tournament in an effort to spark a change in their fortunes nine months out from the World Cup.

Right now, the level of ambition across both coaching teams has been reduced to sorting out the set piece and getting their defensive structures and organisation set in stone. From an attacking perspective, Wales and England appear light years behind the fluidity and understanding enjoyed by the other four countries.

Gatland must be seriously concerned, not only by the rebuilding job that needs to be done on the field but with the administrative chaos that has left so many Welsh players across the four regions, worried about whether or not they will be in a job by the end of the season.

At least Steve Borthwick knew exactly what he was getting into with the RFU given his involvement at the coalface of Gallagher Premiership rugby with Leicester Tigers. In contrast to his returning Welsh counterpart, Borthwick has a deep well of talent to select from, even allowing for the worrying demise of Wasps and Worcester Warriors.

There’s plenty of quality players spread across the remaining 11 Premiership clubs but, unusually for England, no real superstars. Even established stalwarts like captain Owen Farrell — enduring a crisis of confidence from the boot with a measly return of 47% in the championship to date — Maro Itoje, Jamie George, and Anthony Watson appear off the pace at a time when Borthwick needs his big names to lead the charge.

Their biggest challenges have yet to come in the shape of the games against the top two ranked sides, France next up followed by a visit to Dublin the following week. With two wins from three, England have shown incremental improvements. France are slightly off the high standards that delivered a Grand Slam last season and will be tested in this one.

Despite the defeat in Paris on Sunday, Scotland showed admirable courage, character and belief to recover, not only from losing second row Grant Gilchrist to a red card after only six minutes, but from falling 19-0 in arrears in the opening quarter.

The fact that the tempestuous Mohamed Haouas offered the visitors a lifeline by getting himself sent off for the second time in three years against Scotland, for a ridiculous head charge on Ben White within five minutes of Gilchrist’s dismissal, opened the door for the visitors to somehow drag themselves back into the contest.

The frequency with which red cards are impacting on games now is alarming and has the capacity to throw even the best prepared teams off course. Uini Atonio aside, players have to face the fact that any high hit involving head contact is going to get you sent off and, more than likely, cost your side the game.

It’s the one caveat entering every match these days that impacts heavily on all the pre-match predictions. The severity with which these actions are being punished is the price that has to be paid to protect players from themselves and safeguard their long-term health.

Nobody likes to see the outcome of matches altered by red cards but it’s the only way to convince players and coaches to change their tackle technique. Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli had to ignore all thoughts about the impact sending a player off so early in the contest was going to have. In challenging circumstances, the Georgian official, who had an excellent game, made the right call in both instances.

With Ireland’s most challenging game on the road next up in Edinburgh, Andy Farrell will be thrilled to be able to invite a number of his wounded warriors back into camp and in contention for inclusion in the match day squad for Murrayfield. On the back of Finlay Bealham’s campaign-ending knee injury, Tadhg Furlong’s return to arms could not be better timed.

The fact that Jamison Gibson-Park has also been cleared to bid for a starting place for the first time in the championship, along with regular half back partner Johnny Sexton, is also very welcome.

With the World Cup looming, having the opportunity to give a first ever Six Nations start to Ross Byrne and Craig Casey was hugely beneficial for what lies down the track but, to win a Grand Slam, the experience, game management and sheer presence that Sexton, in particular, and Gibson-Park carry will be crucial for the remaining two games.

Given the excellent showing in the tournament to date by the Glasgow Warriors midfield pairing of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones, Farrell will also be thrilled that both Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are also back in contention for selection.

Ringrose has been excellent for club and country all season and his value to this Irish side was highlighted even further by his absence in Rome on Saturday. It’s long been appreciated just how challenging it is to defend the No 13 channel with so many defensive reads to be made and very little time to do so.

Pace is a major prerequisite and that channel and with Bundee Aki operating in a less familiar role, it was exploited by Italy. James Lowe certainly looked less certain in defence without the comfort blanket offered by Ringrose inside him. That is something Finn Russell would definitely look to expose if Ringrose is absent once again.

So far this campaign has proved invaluable for Farrell with the World Cup in mind. So many Irish teams of the past have struggled and failed to cope when expectation levels rise to new levels.

With so much expected in advance of this campaign, a result of carrying the mantle of the game’s number one side, lesser Irish sides would have faltered by now.

When you consider the injury travails that have hit the squad from the outset, with up to eight first-choice players absent in Rome, it’s a credit to everyone in the set up that, with two rounds remaining, Ireland sit proud at the top of the table on maximum points.

The two fences to jump, a proud Scotland team and a desperate English one, will both do everything in their power to halt Ireland’s gallop. With that in mind, the arrival of key reinforcements could not be better timed.

Tragic time for rugby following deaths of Tierney and O’Brien

It’s been a tragic few days for Munster and, in particular, Limerick rugby with the sad passing of two great personalities in Tom Tierney and Brian O’Brien.

I had the pleasure of working with both men at various times over the years.

At 46 years of age, the news of Tom’s sad passing greeted me on my arrival in Rome on Friday morning. I was shocked.

I can still see the broad smile on his face when informing him he’d been selected for his first cap, against Australia along with another debutant in Brian O'Driscoll, on the Irish tour of Australia in 1999.

He was a joy to work with and a positive influence on all who came in contact with him, either as a player or laterally as a coach.

Briano was Shannon to the core, a great character and a very sharp rugby brain. Ironically, he was an Irish selector when I won my first cap and a Lions selector when I was first picked for the tourists back in 1983.

We had a lot of great banter over the years, not least when Cork Con and Shannon were vying for honours, and he was always great company.

My sympathies extend to Tom’s wife Mary and all the Tierney family and to Brian’s wife Olive and the extended O’Brien family.

May they Rest in Peace.