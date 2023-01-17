Donal Lenihan: Exploring why Ulster keep coming up short

THERE'S no point in Ulster coach Dan McFarland wasting any of his hard-earned sterling buying lotto tickets any time soon. Winning the jackpot is down to potluck, something in short supply up north at the moment.

Unfortunately, the harsh reality of professional sport is that luck has very little to do with winning games on a consistent basis. True, every team gets a break every now and then but, by and large, you’re responsible for making your own luck.

There’s a reason why Ulster have made a habit of losing tight contests of late. In each of their last four games, against La Rochelle, Benetton, Munster and Connacht, they were leading entering the final two minutes of the game. Against La Rochelle and Munster, the clock was in the red when tries by Joel Sclavi and Ben Healy consigned them to defeat.

Against Benetton, a Rhyno Smith penalty with two minutes to go propelled the Italians into a two-point lead. Even then, Ulster bounced back, created a clear try-scoring opportunity to win, but butchered the chance due to a lack of composure and poor execution.

While they beat Connacht, the 85th-minute conversion attempt of Adam Byrne’s try by Jack Carty drifted left of the posts to save their bacon as they stuttered to a 20-22 win, having enjoyed a 14-point lead with eight minutes to go.

Mentally, Ulster look shot at the moment. They experience a brain freeze entering the closing straight and are incapable of closing out tight games from a winning position. This is extraordinary given Ulster’s outstanding start to the season and would make a very interesting case study for a sports psychologist.

It was impossible not to feel sorry for McFarland and his players given what transpired at La Rochelle's Stade Marcel Deflandre on Saturday evening. No doubt the atrocious conditions contributed to what was a very poor game but the psychological value of a win to Ulster, away from home against the European champions, would have been invaluable.

ISSUES TO FIX: Ulster Head Coach Dan McFarland. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Ronan O'Gara summed up the situation after the game when stating “there weren’t many options in those conditions for either side but, we found a way to win”.

Unfortunately, Ulster have lost their way at present and, in the circumstances, only one side was ever likely to pinch that game at the death.

The manner of this latest defeat will only serve to make things even more difficult for the remainder of the season. That said, I couldn’t believe it when the commentator confirmed that Ulster were still in the running to make the knockout phase of the Champions Cup despite failing to win any of their three pool matches to date.

Incredibly, two losing bonus points and a four-try bonus point is sufficient to keep them alive entering the final round of pool action next weekend. With due respect to Ulster, that scenario aptly sums up the shortcomings of the current format of Europe’s premier club rugby tournament.

Despite the “laissez-faire” attitude adopted by several clubs in their approach to selection, with 16 of the 24 starters still left in the hunt at the first knockout phase, some clubs find themselves remaining in contention despite their best efforts to exit the stage.

I was surprised by the fact that Munster, with two wins over Northampton and a losing bonus point against one of the favorites in Toulouse, are still not mathematically qualified before heading to France on Sunday. That just doesn’t sit well, especially when you will see clubs fielding weakened teams over the course of the pool stage.

As members of the front-row union, I’m sure Graham Rowntree feels the pain that fellow former prop McFarland is experiencing at the moment. Head coach is a lonely place when things are going against you.

When Ulster were beating all before them - all except Leinster that is - over the opening months of URC action, Rowntree’s new charges in Munster couldn’t buy a win for love nor money. With the pressure mounting, it’s to the former Leicester Tiger man’s credit that he stuck to script and managed to convince his players that they were heading in the right direction.

Even allowing for how listless Northampton appeared in the opening quarter in Limerick, Munster’s intent, energy, attacking shape and willingness to play was a joy to watch. The enthusiasm the players are bringing to the cause is infectious and easy to understand.

Right now a number of the Munster players, especially behind the scrum, look liberated. This is especially evident in the performances of players like Mike Haley and Shane Daly. When Haley fielded the first aerial bomb that came his way after a few minutes on Saturday, his first instinct was to run back at the opposition.

Stepping the first defender with ease, he immediately put Munster on the front foot and set up a platform to attack wide of the ensuing ruck. Interviewed a few weeks ago, Daly revealed “we’re a lot more proactive in what we’re allowed do as wingers, when you see space, you can work to the other edge”.

That freedom to roam off the wing and contribute in broken play has served Daly and Calvin Nash well after a few seasons in which Daly was confined to “chasing kicks” in the previous regime. Right now he looks a different player, more confident and willing to adapt to what’s unfolding in front of him.

His key decision to shoot out of the line and make a smothering tackle on Rory Hutchinson, when Saints were chasing a winning try at the death, a sign of the new found maturity and ability to react on the hoof.

While I appreciate that Toulouse's 15-27 away win over a quality Sale Sharks side currently in second place in the Premiership last weekend was facilitated by the sending off of Sharks second row Cobus Wiese after 19 minutes, the French side were impressive. They have the capacity to play an all-court game at present.

Incredibly, five red cards were issued in the Champions Cup over the weekend, just one less than had been accumulated over the opening two rounds of action, all for dangerous tackles. Munster were the only side to win after having a man sent off which highlights just how important it is that players continue to improve and alter their tackle technique.

If this season has revolved around empowering Munster’s emerging generation to play in a different way, the experience of playing against the five-time European champions at the Stade Ernest-Wallon must be embraced with vigour and employed as another step on the evolving journey Munster find themselves traveling at present.

Depending on what unfolds elsewhere, Munster may require a losing bonus point at the very least to advance to the Round of 16 or could possibly get away with returning home empty-handed. The fact the game takes place on Sunday afternoon means they should have a clearer picture of what is required by the time they take to the field.

While Leinster are already qualified, they are driven by loftier ambitions with nothing less than lifting the Heineken Cup in Dublin next May sufficient to sate their appetite. Having dispatched all before them in an unbeaten 15-game season to date, the fact that a win over Racing 92 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday will facilitate a scenario where they won’t have to leave Dublin to secure a long-overdue fifth star should provide sufficient incentive to see them home against the talented but flaky Parisians.

After that, it’s over to Andy Farrell for what promises to be a captivating Six Nations campaign. With so many big games coming thick and fast, Irish rugby’s top players have never had it so good.