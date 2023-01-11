Donal Lenihan: Taking a closer look at rugby's areas up for reform 

“Once again this test was punctuated by long delays for injury, referee referrals and unnecessary water breaks. If World Rugby don’t address these issues soon, they’ll be nobody left watching by the time the World Cup roles around. In truth, this was an awful game”.

Irish Examiner 21/11/2022

Something had to be done. Despite a clean sweep of three wins from the recent November series, I left the Aviva Stadium after Ireland’s defeat of Australia content with the standard and quality on offer from an outstanding Irish side but less enamoured by the state of the game.

The sentiments expressed above in my Monday match review encapsulated the frustrations experienced by many who attended the game. I’m not suggesting for a minute that the Irish Examiner is prescribed reading for the executive of World Rugby but the announcement before Christmas that a raft of changes, designed to speed up the game, would be introduced with immediate effect from January 1st was not only welcome but wholly necessary.

The game is pockmarked with so many stoppages now, it’s no wonder that so many clubs, especially in France, can carry a few 23 stone behemoths in their front five either from the start, where they know they will be withdrawn no later than 50 minutes in, or off the bench with the brief of creating havoc in the closing quarter.

The current tweaks won’t render those monsters redundant any time soon but at the very least, could aid teams that want to play a high tempo game to exploit the holes that big, lumbering, forwards will inevitably leave in the defensive wall when they are struggling for oxygen in a multi phase game.

The law of unintended consequences has led to too many stoppages. Be it elongated TMO reviews, drawn out conversations between the officials or, worst of all, the introduction of two water breaks per half, any chance of building periods of sustained momentum is being stifled.

World Rugby has said these guidelines are “are designed to assist match officials, players and coaches, to enhance fan experience and are part of a drive to speed up the game.

With Rugby World Cup 2023 fast-approaching, the new directives are designed to support a quicker, more entertaining game while balancing safety and spectacle”. Great.

While I’m not usually in favour of introducing tweaks to law interpretation half way through a season, with the World Cup in mind, I can understand the necessity to act quickly. Let’s take a closer look at the areas targeted for reform.

(A) Less reliance on TMO reviews: “Match officials have been reminded that the current TMO protocol is aimed at identifying and ensuring that clear and obvious offences are dealt with on-field”.

That’s good to hear. On too many occasions, the intervention by the TMO is prompted by an incident that might have happened rather than something they are pretty sure happened.

This can lead to long, drawn out trawls of action only to find out nothing serious happened. The governing body now wants “speedier decisions” and a limit on replays that are “not necessary”.

(B) Fewer water carrier interventions: This has been a particular bugbear of mine since water breaks were introduced as a direct consequence of the coaching influence being exerted by the most infamous water carrier of all, Rassie Erasmus, during the Lions series in South Africa in 2021.

Not only was Rassie encroaching on the field, coaching at every available opportunity, his medical team were doing likewise. Rassie had pioneered this during his Munster days when current Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber did a brilliant job as Munster’s defence coach.

Much of Nienaber’s time was spent on the field as a water boy, stationed behind the posts for penalty kicks or conversions or during injury breaks, barking instructions from the coaches box. It got so bad that Gregor Townsend sought to get him banned from the role before Munster played Glasgow Warriors in a Heineken Cup game in Scotstoun in December 2016.

Townsend knew exactly what Nienaber’s real brief was and sought to dilute his influence. His efforts fell short however when it was confirmed that Nienaber was a fully qualified physiotherapist and therefore entitled to enter the field as a registered medic. Townsend was furious, even more so when Munster beat them by a single point on the back of a great defensive stand.

In an effort to eliminate the constant presence of water carriers and remove the increasing incidence of on field coaching, two water breaks per half were introduced at the start of the season. Having water breaks, in the depth of a European winter, made no sense and contributed even more to the infuriating lack of continuity in games.

A Global Law Trial, limiting the number of water carriers to two and reducing the times they entered the field, successfully reduced unnecessary stoppages. The new amendment goes further and only allow water onto the field when a try is scored. Only in a game with no tries, should a natural stoppage be used. It will be interesting to see how that is policed.

(C) Penalising negative player actions: Referees are now being asked to be strong on negative player actions. For example, trapping a player into a ruck or first arriving player (the jackler) not aiming to play the ball. Players are also reminded about their responsibilities not to hold the ball or walk off with the ball at penalties. This reduces the attacking options of the non-offending team, slowing the game down unnecessarily, and will be sanctioned.

(D) Penalising players with hands on the floor to support body weight: This is going to be interesting and will require a high level of consistency from officials. Players who put their hands on the floor at tackles, rucks and mauls will be subject to sanction. “Judgment can be used if the player is using the ground briefly to maintain their own balance and stability”.

That’s where the interpretation of referees needs to be consistent but, in practice, is likely to be far from straightforward. Players are reminded that the law states they must endeavour to remain on their feet throughout the ruck or maul. In reality that just doesn’t happen.

(E) Clarity on deliberate knock-ons: What constitutes a deliberate knock on is open to debate. The law states that “a player must not intentionally knock the ball forward with hand or arm. It’s not an intentional knock-on if, in the act of trying to catch the ball, the player knocks on provided that there was a reasonable expectation that the player could gain possession”.

The key here is that the player must make a genuine attempt to catch the ball. Referees are now being asked to show good judgement when deciding if a player has a reasonable expectation of catching and gaining possession. That will be the key driver in determining a sanction.

(F) Shot clocks: Given that the underlying theme behind these new law applications is the desire to speed up the game and cut out time wasting, the most visible evidence of this could be the emergence of the “shot clock”.

Under existing law, a penalty kick is supposed to be completed within 60 seconds of the time a team indicates their desire to kick at goal. For a conversion the allocated playing time, from the moment a try is scored, is 90 seconds. Last season the French Top 14 trialled a shot clock to good effect but it’s now up to the respective tournament organisers as to whether they will adopt this new initiative.

On the evidence of last weekend, neither the URC or the Gallagher Premiership went down that route. In truth the new law applications appeared to make little or no impact in either league in the games I watched.

I found it rather ironic that in Connacht’s game against the Sharks at the Sportsground, you could clearly hear the referee, Adam Jones, remonstrate with the players, after only 16 minutes, that “we need more momentum in the game”. To be fair, the atrocious weather conditions in Cork and Galway over the weekend, didn’t help.

With regard to the Heineken Champions Cup, which returns this weekend, EPCR view the introduction of the shot clock as a positive initiative but are still in discussions with the URC, Premiership and the LNR in France as how the clock protocol will be implemented.

That can wait. Of far greater interest to me is whether the new initiatives, when fully applied, will have the desired effect in speeding up the game and increase the ball in play time. If not, the entire exercise will prove a waste of time.