Donal Lenihan: European tip of the hat to Leinster won't do Blues any favours in the long run

With the blink of an eye, we already find ourselves half way through the Heineken Champions Cup pool stage.

Originally revamped at the behest of deep-pocketed benefactors from French and English clubs, who felt they could attract more commercial investment and enhanced broadcast deals - and tweaked further due to Covid - the tournament finds itself in a rut with a format that is not only difficult to follow but is failing to capture the imagination of the rugby public.

On top of that, we have clubs clearly catering for the demands of their domestic league, as Gloucester did on Friday night when they sent their seconds to play Leinster at the RDS, over Europe’s premier club rugby tournament.

You wonder what the debutant South Africans make of it all. Last week, the Blue Bulls made the long trek from Pretoria, a 26 hour journey flying from Johannesburg to London via Doha, in steerage, before embarking on a four-hour bus journey for pastures new in the beautiful Devon city of Exeter.

Those massive Bulls forwards wouldn’t have appreciated the cramped seating accommodation in economy but, at least, got to experience what a brilliant place the highly atmospheric Sandy Park is to play in against a full strength Exeter Chiefs outfit.

The fact that Jake White was also pressed into sending a second string outfit with an average age of 22, supplemented by a pair of 38 year old former Springbok greats in out half Morne Steyn and hooker Bismark Du Plessis, begs further questions about the shape of the Champions Cup.

White argued when announcing his squad that, with a massive clash against current URC champions DHL Stormers, away in Cape Town on Friday night, that the six day turnaround and exhausting travel schedule left him with no option but to target their domestic clash. No surprise that were smashed 44-14 by the Chiefs.

No wonder Exeter boss Rob Baxter is questioning the financial viability of the whole exercise as he openly ponders the expense of sending his squad for the return journey to Loftus Versfeld in January. Then again, he is weighing it against the benefits of having his players travel business class as is the norm for all international long haul travel.

At least the young Bulls hopefuls got to appreciate what a top flight Gallagher Premiership side looks like. Baxter’s men currently sit 7th in the league, three slots below George Skivington’s Gloucester. Like White, he also took the calculated decision to send a severely depleted squad to Dublin for the Leinster clash, despite launching their campaign with an impressive win over Bordeaux-Begles in round one.

On a bitterly cold evening, it was no surprise that the RDS housed a lot of empty seats of this second round clash. The dogs in the street knew what to expect from this one, a comprehensive, bonus-point win for Leo Cullen’s men.

The only question was how long it would take Leinster to rack up the four tries. James Ryan bagged that two minutes before half time. It makes a bit of a mockery of the tournament that a top four Gallagher Premiership side should be absorbing a defeat of this magnitude.

Then again Skivington may well refer the doubters to the fact that Montpellier went on to win the French Top 14 last season, despite shipping a whopping 87-7 pummelling at the RDS in last years pool stage when they too sent the kids.

Quite what this does for Leinster remains to be seen. The fact that they are so difficult to beat at home and supply so many players to an Irish team currently ranked one in the world, appears to impact negatively on the selection of so many visiting teams.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen during a training session at UCD. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

If you’re looking for a slot to rest your front line internationals then why not do it against Leinster given that you’re probably going to lose anyway? The downside for Leinster is they often find themselves a bit undercooked when it comes to the semi final and final stages of the major competitions, something Cullen and Stuart Lancaster are very mindful of.

The European stars appear aligned for them this season in that, with a top seeding almost guaranteed when they advance from the pool stage and the 2023 Champions Cup final scheduled for the Aviva Stadium, it’s very likely that, through the round of 16, quarter and semi final, they will never have to leave Dublin.

That is an huge advantage and one that explains why Leinster have been absolutely ruthless in their opening two games. If that top seeding comes down to points differential or tries scored, Leinster already appear unassailable.

Their figures are quite staggering across the opening games against Racing 92 and Gloucester. With 15 tries scored and only one conceded, their points differential is already at +89. Nobody else comes anywhere near that.

With an away trip to Kingsholm and a visit from Racing - whose defeat by Harlequins on Sunday more than likely eliminates them from the knockout phase already - to come in January, Leinster sit in a great place heading into the big festive URC derbies against Munster and Connacht.

At least Graham Rowntree will be able to enjoy a well-deserved Christmas dinner before Munster entertain Cullen’s men in Limerick on St. Stephen’s Day. Sunday’s win over Northampton, and the manner in which it was achieved, will sit well with the new head coach and his management team as they head into an important phase of URC fixtures.

Sitting in the stand at Franklin’s Gardens in his now defunct role as interim England coach, Rowntree’s old mucker from the famed Leicester Tigers A-B-C club, Richard Cockerill, would have approved and been impressed in equal measure with the belligerent defensive stand delivered by Munster throughout an intense second half.

Nicknamed by the Leicester fans after the letters worn on their shirts at the time, the front-row of Rowntree, Cockerill and Darren Garforth took on legendary status. They even have a bar named after them at Welford Road. The trio made 166 appearances together, a record for a Tigers front row, in a combined total of more than 800 games for the club.

Cockerill would have seen so many traits of that Leicester side, led from the front by England World Cup winning captain Martin Johnson, in Munster’s second half stand that he must have been transported back in time to when the East Midlands derby between the Tigers and Northampton was the biggest in domestic rugby.

No wonder Rowntree was purring in his post match interview. Munster’s defence was incredible. The speed and rapidity with which the Munster players made the tackle and immediately sprung back to their feet to man the defensive line once again, in the face of an unrelenting Northampton onslaught, tells you everything you need to know about the character and make up of the squad.

Despite a poor start to the domestic season, it’s clear the players and management are very much on the same page as they collectively seek to alter the way they train and play from the days under the heavy South African influence of Rassie Erasmus, Jacques Nienaber and Johann Van Graan.

To be fair, under Nienaber, Munster were a brilliantly organised defensive unit. It’s in attack that Munster are seeking to make the major shifts but, it you want to be left standing with the big boys for the penultimate rounds of the major tournament, you must defend as a cohesive unit.

That defensive chain is only as strong as every individual link and Rowntree wasted no time in highlighting the role new defence coach Denis Leamy is playing in the new coaching set up. Leamy was a dog of a back row forward.

I remember having dinner with New Zealand coach Graham Henry on the eve of Ireland’s game against the All Blacks in Dublin in November 2005. It was clear from our conversation that the only Irish forward that really concerned the All Blacks the following day was Leamy at No 8. They recognised a kindred spirit in the way the Tipperary man played. Ireland were thumped 7-45 but Leamy stood firm throughout.

A quiet and unassuming figure in the Munster set up, Leamy is becoming every bit as impactful as a coach as he was as a player. That augers well for Munster’s future.