Donal Lenihan: A four-pronged assault on May's European summit

Country-by-country guide:

IRELAND

Hard to believe, given the importance placed on the Heineken Champions Cup by all four Irish provinces, that the last decade of European action has returned a solitary Irish win, when Leinster captured their fourth European star, defeating Racing 92 in the 2018 final in Balboa.

As ever, Leo Cullen’s men will head the challenge for an eighth Irish success in Europe’s leading club tournament. The pain of losing last season’s decider to La Rochelle, to the concession of a try from Arthur Retiere in the 78th minute, will prove a big driving force this season along with the fact that the 2023 final is scheduled for their second home at the Aviva Stadium.

Fueling the desire to eradicate the events at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille is the fact that iconic captain Johnny Sexton and outstanding head coach Stuart Lancaster will step aside at the end of the season. Sexton has never lifted the Champions Cup as captain. His infectious drive to achieve that before finally hanging up his Leinster boots may prove the difference in going the whole way this season.

CRAVING SUCCESS: Johnny Sexton. Pics: ©INPHO/Tom Maher

With Connacht failing to qualify for Champions Cup rugby on the back of finishing 11th in last season’s URC, Ulster and Munster complete the Irish challenge. Both lost out in the knockout phase, in agonising fashion, to Toulouse last year. Ulster exited on an aggregate score of 50-49 across the round of 16 clashes, Munster in the quarter-final, courtesy of a penalty shoot-out, to the French champions at the Aviva Stadium.

Ulster appeared in better shape heading into their opening round action against Sale Sharks on the back of a great start to the URC. Six wins from seven outings had them in second place on the domestic table before they imploded in spectacular fashion at the RDS last weekend, against a Leinster side reduced to 14 men, having enjoyed a 19-point lead.

With no time to feel sorry for themselves, their campaign now hinges on how quickly they can pick up the pieces at the AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday. While the Sharks will be no pushover, it’s the back-to-back clashes against reigning champions La Rochelle that capture the imagination here. Ulster will have to rediscover their cutting edge quickly to advance.

Munster too have their work cut out given they’ve been coupled with five times Heineken Cup champions Toulouse in the pool stage. After last season’s quarter-final defeat to the same opposition, Munster will be gunning for Sunday’s rematch at Thomond Park.

On current form, and with a number of senior players returning to the fold, Munster are more than capable of accounting for Northampton Saints in Rounds 3 and 4. Ideally, Munster will hope to have sealed their progress to the round of 16 before their closing game at the Stade Ernest-Wallon against Toulouse where they have never won. So much depends on what happens in Limerick on Sunday.

ENGLAND.

After a two-year absence as a consequence of their salary cap breaches, England’s most dominant Champions Cup side of the last decade are back. Three-time winners Saracens crave the big European days and will be as competitive as ever, even if their squad lacks the incredible depth that underpinned the glory days in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Since the reduction in the Gallagher Premiership salary cap, from £6.4m to £5m two years ago, the English challenge has struggled somewhat. Of the eight Premiership representatives this season, Saracens represent their best chance of going all the way.

TO0UGH DRAW: A view of the Saracens ball. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Outside of Mark McCall’s men, Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks and, on their day Harlequins, are all capable of challenging for a semi-final slot. That said, Leicester are nowhere as consistent as they were in last season's Premiership winning campaign with the loss of their captain Ellis Genge to Bristol and chief orchestrator at out-half, George Ford, to Sale hitting them badly.

Harlequins continue to play a fantastic brand of rugby. Their back-to-back games against Racing 92 in rounds three and four will be well worth a watch but, before that, they have to negotiate an interesting opener against the Cell C Sharks in Durban.

2020 champions Exeter Chiefs have been badly affected by the reduced salary cap which has compromised their reserve strength massively. Munster’s pool opponents Northampton Saints continue to blow hot and cold and are not serious contenders.

Gloucester, who face Leinster home and away, are capable of making life difficult for all teams at Kingsholm but won’t unduly stress Leo Cullen while London Irish, under the watchful eye of Declan Kidney and Les Kiss will be happy just to be back at the cutting edge of top class European competition after an absence of 10 years. The tournament will present a welcome break from the weekly grind of Premiership action where the pressure is mounting. With just two wins from their opening nine games, London Irish sit joint-bottom of the league. The fact that no side will be relegated from the Premiership at the end of the season will come as a relief but it means their priorities lie far from European action at the moment.

English club rugby appears at a crossroads at the moment. The financial implosion of 2004 and 2007 Heineken Cup winners Wasps and Worcester Warriors within a few weeks of each other has placed a massive spotlight on the governance of the professional club game with a critical eye focused firmly on the RFU. As a result, stability is the priority for a number of their clubs and might serve to limit their ambitions on the European stage.

SOUTH AFRICA.

The Cell C Sharks will create history in Durban tomorrow as they become the first South African side to take part in the Heineken Champions Cup, hosting Harlequins at the famous Kings Park Stadium.

The Sharks will be followed into action later in the day when inaugural URC winners the Stormers meet Clermont Auvergne at the Stade Marcel-Michelin and the Blue Bulls entertain Lyon in Pretoria.

Many question the validity of South African teams participating in European competition, not least the French who harbor serious reservations but, leaving that anomaly to one side, I’ve no doubt they will make as strong an impact on debut as they have in the URC.

It will be interesting to follow how the English and French clubs adapt to the specific challenges associated with playing against the top South African provincial sides, not least, surrounding travel and, in the case of the Bulls, playing at altitude.

The URC teams are still coming to terms with those issues and it may well prove problematic for Harlequins, Lyon and Clermont over the next two months. Much will depend on the physical state and mental sharpness of their Springbok players who, at this stage, have had a full Rugby Championship campaign to negotiate over the summer and a packed touring schedule in Europe throughout November.

On paper, the Sharks have a very strong squad but have just parted company with their head coach Sean Everitt after a shock 0-35 hammering in Durban by the Cardiff Blues two weeks ago. Much will depend on how many of their Springbok forwards, the likes of Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi, are available.

URC champions the Stormers are primed to make a big impact in the tournament and it will be fascinating to see how they fare on debut against Clermont on Saturday while the Bulls will now bring their trademark physicality up front but vulnerability on the road to a much wider audience.

The fact that they are participating at all is bound to lead to speculation about the prospect of the Springboks joining the Six Nations down the road, especially if one of their sides were to win the Champions Cup, a feat not beyond the bounds of possibility.

So much depends on how they deem the importance of the tournament as they break new ground. Knowing the mentality of the South Africans, they will thrive on the chance to show just how good they are.

FRANCE.

The French challenge can be broken down into two categories, those clubs who go all out to win and those who tend to suck it and see where they lie when round three comes around in the new year.

Holders La Rochelle have been inspired by Ronan O'Gara’s love affair with the tournament, a sentiment that applies in equal measure to five times champions Toulouse and three-time runners-up Racing 92. Once again these three will lead the French challenge along with Top 14 champions Montpellier.

With French clubs winning five of the last ten tournaments, nobody can question their commitment to the tournament even if some take it far more to heart than others. Toulon, without the deep pockets available, when Mourad Boudjellal was benefactor, no longer pose the threat that saw them win three in a row between 2013 and 2015 and didn’t even qualify this year.

The raucous Clermont Auvergne supporters still dare to dream of Heineken Cup glory, despite the pain of losing three finals between 2013 and 2017. URC champions DHL Stormers will not only have to come to terms with the partisan atmosphere but also the demands of playing in temperatures of -2°C having played in 26°C heat in Cape Town as recently as last week.

Lyon have only played 15 games in the Champions Cup but last season's triumphant Challenge Cup campaign, when they beat Toulon 30-12 in a riveting final in Marseille, will have whetted their appetite even further on their return to the top level of European competition.

With just five wins in the Top 14 to date this season, there’s every chance Bordeaux Begles focus will be elsewhere even if their draw, along with two Gallagher Premiership opponents in Gloucester and Sale Sharks, affords them the chance to advance to the round of 16 stage at the very least.

Having won the Top 14 against the odds last season, there’s no question that Montpellier have sufficient strength in depth to compete for ultimate honors should experienced director of rugby Philippe Saint-Andre go all out for it. As French top seeds, they have one of the easier pools, along with London Irish and Ospreys.

At the bottom end of the French challenge sit Castres, which might sound strange given that they made the Top 14 final last season. They have always enjoyed a lukewarm relationship with Europe, especially if they early rounds have gone against them. That said, they are always difficult to beat at home, as Exeter Chiefs are about to find out this weekend.

Overall, the French challenge is set to be as strong as ever and they will have a big representation in the knockout phase. The fact that the final is set for Dublin may just count against them in the end.

SCOTLAND AND WALES:

No Scottish side has ever won the Heineken Champions Cup and, with Edinburgh their sole representative in this season’s tournament, that barren sequence is likely to continue for yet another season.

A decade has passed since Edinburgh’s best season in Europe when Michael Bradley brought them all the way to their one and only semi-final appearance before losing out to Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

Former Scotland scrum-half Mike Blair has impressed since taking over the reins as head coach and has a lot of talent and experience at his disposal with a dressing room full to the brim of Scottish internationals.

The unexpected return of British and Irish Lions winger Duran van der Merwe as a result of the collapse of Worcester Warriors has added to the running threat already provided in the back three by Darcy Graham and Blair Kinghorn.

DANGERMEN: Edinburgh’s Darcy Graham celebrates with Duhan van Der Merwe.

Last week's home defeat to Munster encapsulated the mercurial nature of their performances - brilliant one minute, shocking the next. Opening the pool, away from home, against a returning giant in Saracens is just about as difficult as it gets.

If they can return to Scotland with something from that encounter, having one of the great enigmas of this tournament in Castres next up in rounds 3 and 4 offers them a lifeline, so long as they win the first of those encounters at home.

Edinburgh are capable of advancing, along with Saracens, to the round of 16 but that’s about likely to as good as it will get for Scotland’s European challenge this season.

REGIONAL: rugby in Wales is a mess. For evidence, if needed, just look at the current state of play in the URC table where Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets are only kept of the bottom by a winless Zebre side in 13th, 14th and 15th position respectively.

Ospreys, their sole representative in this season's Champions Cup, aren’t even the best team in Wales, with Cardiff currently flying high in 7th place. Last season's form however has banished Dai Young’s side to Challenge Cup rugby.

Ospreys are a pale shadow of the club that consistently challenged for honors throughout the noughties and contributed multiple players to the British and Irish Lions through that period. Their demise offers a true reflection of just how uncompetitive the Welsh clubs have become in Europe. Since 2012, only once has a Welsh side made the quarter-final stage or beyond when Scarlets were beaten by Leinster in the 2018 semi-final in Dublin.

Over the next two months, Ospreys will pit their best against reigning English champions Leicester Tigers and Top 14 winners Montpellier. Pride alone should see them put up some form of resistance when they entertain the Tigers at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday but with such a demanding draw, Ospreys are set to continue the Welsh trend of bowing out after the pool stage.