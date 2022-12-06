Donal Lenihan: Toulouse present the perfect gut check for Munster progress

For many, this season’s Heineken Champions Cup has crept in from left field, with little fanfare after an intense period of international activity.

The focus appears firmly fixed on next year's World Cup with France, Ireland and South Africa all in a good place after positive showings over the November series. With three South African sides making their Champions Cup debut over the weekend, a fresh layer of competitiveness has just been added to this magnificent tournament.

For the respective English and Welsh unions, the priority this week was in deciding the immediate future of national coaches Eddie Jones and Wayne Pivac. The WRU were first to make the call to twist, with Warren Gatland making a dramatic return to the Principality.

The situation surrounding Jones was less clear cut but, with a mounting body of evidence building against the head coach and the Twickenham crowd booing the team on the final whistle of the South African game, the RFU opted for the nuclear option, 10 months out from the World Cup.

By comparison, Irish rugby fans have never had it so good. If the Champions Cup has only begun to resonate, then three cracking opening fixtures for Irish provinces against storied European opponents are sure to whet the appetite this weekend.

Just a few short weeks ago, Munster looked in a desperate place. Ravaged by injury and unavailability, new head coach Graham Rowntree just couldn’t catch a break. A decent man with a massive appreciation of the ingredients required to create a positive environment, the former Leicester Tigers front row stalwart deserved a break.

In many respects the disruption caused by those injuries, coupled with the inconvenience of seeing nine of his most promising youngsters plucked from his grasp, at a time of great need, for the Emerging Ireland tour has served to work in his favour. In the interim, Munster’s new coaching ticket were forced to dig deep into the province’s depth chart with 56 players seeing action on the field since the outset of the season.

The fact that many of the inexperienced group were thrown in at the deep end against a decent Springbok selection at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and came out with reputation enhanced felt like a turning point. The fact that Munster have kicked on since, with highly creditable bonus point wins over Connacht and Edinburgh, could not be better timed.

Coupled with the feelgood factor garnered by the win over the tourists, there’s no escaping the fact that several of the players involved in the tour of South Africa with the national coaches have come back with a spring in their step having compared favourably with their fellow tourists from the other three provinces.

Competing in Europe has always served to focus the Munster mind given the rich history of lifting the standards against the best the Premiership and French Top 14 has to offer.

That happens out of necessity and given what happened when Munster last met Toulouse in the quarter final last May at the Aviva Stadium when they were pipped in an agonising penalty shoot-out, it will be firmly on the back of the minds in camp all week.

Perhaps the most painful aspect of that defeat was the venue shift due to a prearranged Ed Sheeran concert in Thomond Park. Driving home from that game, it was hard to escape the feeling, that had it been played in Limerick, Munster would have advanced.

Fate has offered an immediate opportunity to put that theory to the test with the five-times European champions set to launch Munster’s campaign back in Thomond Park on Sunday. The reigning French champions are in a rich vein of form at present and supply more players to the Grand Slam-winning national squad than any other French club.

This promises to be a fascinating contest. New attack coach Mike Prendergast knows Ugo Mola’s side better than most from his days preparing Grenoble, Stade Francais and Racing 92 for their annual head to heads in the Top 14. He will appreciate more than most just how influential a figure their mercurial scrum half Antoine Dupont is and must have winced when his four-week suspension was halved on appeal, making him available for this one.

It helps that Munster come into the game on the back of their best performance of the season when overturning an early 12-0 deficit into a commanding 17-38 win away to Edinburgh on Friday night.

Far more satisfying than the bonus point - or indeed the manner in which Munster absorbed the early setback of conceding two tries - was the way they went about constructing their five tries. Joey Carbery was outstanding in leading the attack, in tandem with the increasingly impressive Antoine Frisch. Munster are beginning to look comfortable in the attacking shape Prendergast has been working so hard to implement.

We were told from the outset that this would take time to bed in. The evidence of the last few weeks suggests the work is beginning to bear fruit. Sunday’s clash against the aristocrats of European rugby will test that to the full.

Munster are good enough to beat Northampton Saints in the back-to-back games in round two and three but need to get something tangible from Sunday to sustain them for the return trip to Toulouse in round four. Rowntree will have a good insight into how his project is progressing by closing time on Sunday evening.

Leinster’s opener on Saturday, away to Racing 92 in the unfamiliar surrounds of the Stade Oceane in Le Harve (due to a concert at the La Defense Arena), could well prove the tie of the round. All the ingredients are there. Two extremely talented sides with a high ball-in-play time lends itself to a hugely entertaining clash.

Racing still have massive regrets over their narrow 15-12 defeat to Leinster in the 2018 final in Bilbao. Since then they lost another decider, once again by a single score, going down to Exeter Chiefs in an empty Ashton Gate in Bristol in the delayed Covid 19 final of 2020.

Leinster’s European pain is even more recent than Racing’s given what happened in last season's final in Marseille. To lose a final to a try scored in the final minute by La Rochelle is very difficult to take.

Since landing their fourth European star at the San Mames Stadium on a charged evening in Bilbao, on four successive occasions, Leinster have suffered at the hands of two massively physical packs, against Saracens in the 2019 quarter-final and 2020 final and to La Rochelle in the 2021 semi-final and 2022 final.

Nobody questions Leinster’s ability to go all the way but to do so those lessons must be fully absorbed. It helps that the vast majority of their starting pack has lifted their collective performances to new heights in Irish colours to become a vastly experienced unit.

South African lock Jason Jenkins has proved an inspired addition to their second row roster after failing to make his mark in Munster, due primarily to a horrific run of injury. Now fully fit and injury free he may yet prove the missing ingredient to the teams that came up agonisingly short over the last few years.

With Toulouse and Racing 92 sitting in first and second place respectively in the Top 14 after the opening twelve games, both Irish provinces have been thrown in at the deep end of European action from the outset. With just four pool games in the revamped format introduced a few seasons ago, the margin for error has got a whole lot tighter.

Ulster’s collapse at the RDS last Saturday, when they lost a 19-point lead to a Leinster side reduced to 14 men after Cian Healy became the latest to see red for a careless head on head tackle after 20 minutes, could not have been worse timed.

Just when they look like becoming serious challengers for silverware, their increasingly annoying habit of collapsing when in a position to drive on to new heights has resurfaced. The fact they have to pick up the pieces, away to a Sale Sharks side in a rich vein of form, sitting second in the Gallagher Premiership, will test their current mental wellbeing to the full.

After that, Ulster face back-to-back games against the holders La Rochelle. Winning in Europe had already become a lot more challenging, even before the addition of the South Africans. With their arrival, the stakes have risen even higher.