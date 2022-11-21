Donal Lenihan: Awful game, but sleep soundly that Ireland are nowhere near their peak

There was a time when beating one of New Zealand, Australia or South Africa would make for a fantastic season's work. It shows just how far Andy Farrell’s men have travelled that they beat all three in the same calendar year yet finish the period slightly disappointed, knowing they can perform so much better.

For some time now, stretching back to when Joe Schmidt assumed control of the national side, Ireland have been breaking new ground on a number of fronts with all three Southern Hemisphere giants being defeated on their home patch since 2016 and culminating in that historic series win in New Zealand last summer.

World champions South Africa arrived in Dublin two weeks ago with the intention of sending a clear message to their pool opponents at next year’s World Cup but they too came up short. Australia’s form over the last year suggested winning this one was beyond them but when it comes to Wallaby rugby, experience has thought me that you can never write them off.

The relief that greeted Ireland’s narrow three-point win on Saturday night was testimony to that, especially as the Wallabies had a five-metre attacking lineout in the final minute of the game and the opportunity for a shock win. As has been an issue for the visitors all year, their discipline let them down when conceding a penalty, their 12th of the game, for obstruction.

For those concerned about Ireland peaking a year out from a World Cup once again, sleep soundly in the knowledge that, despite being ranked the number one side in the game, they can and will have to play far better than this. Perhaps this performance will serve to dampen some of the hype heading into the Six Nations campaign in February, which might prove a blessing in disguise.

It says something about where Farrell’s men sit at present that they managed a clean sweep this November without playing anywhere near the standard set in that series win in New Zealand, in particular the heights witnessed in the third test in Wellington.

Once again this test was punctuated by long delays for injury, referee referrals and unnecessary water breaks. If World Rugby don’t address these issues soon, they’ll be nobody left watching by the time the World Cup rolls around. In truth, this was an awful game.

Despite a woeful run of form of late, you’d find it very difficult to find an Australian rugby player short on confidence. That commodity received a timely boost 20 minutes before kick off when news filtered through to the Wallaby camp that Johnny Sexton was ruled out with a calf injury in the warm-up.

It’s been an extraordinary few weeks for West Cork’s Jack Crowley who found himself parachuted into the starting lineup for the first time with no time to dwell on his elevation. Perhaps that was just as well. As Farrell said after the game, losing Sexton so late in the day wasn’t ideal at the time but, it is now in that it exposed an up-and-coming talent to the demands of top-tier international rugby.

It’s only two weeks since Crowley stood on the sideline, opposite the starting Irish lineup during the national anthems against the Springboks, having been promoted to the position of water boy after his performance off the bench for Ireland A against their New Zealand counterparts the night before. Talk about being thrown in at the deep end. It happened so late in the day that Crowley, literally, had to fit into Sexton’s No 10 shirt.

It’s a hell of a journey from third-choice out half with Munster only a few short weeks ago to starting against the Wallabies at the Aviva Stadium. In the circumstances, Crowley coped extremely well, especially given the paucity of ball Ireland had in the opening half. Australia were always going to turn up for this one and, given the pressure they exerted on Ireland in the opening half, it was an incredible achievement to lead 3-0 at the break.

Australia enjoyed 61% of possession and 67% territory to that point with Ireland forced to make 153 tackles to Australia’s 56. Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris, who was outstanding throughout, put in a mighty shift accounting for 17 tackles each before the break.

At one stage the Wallabies went through a 21-phase attack, with a deep foothold in Ireland’s 22, before Doris killed the assault stone dead with an inspirational turnover penalty at the breakdown to keep Ireland’s line intact. Impressively, Ireland’s defensive wall stood firm despite a concerted bombardment from the visitors.

Crowley deserved immense credit for the way he stepped up to the mark in such challenging circumstances, converting his two kicks at goal, showcasing glimpses of his excellent passing game in attack whilst also putting in a strong defensive shift.

Perhaps driven by a perception that he needed to protect Crowley a bit, Jameson Gibson-Park took a lot more of the kicking duties on himself, not always to good effect. With Sexton in the van he’s happy to deliver his trademark quick service and play from there. On Saturday he adopted more of the role favoured by French No 9s but with nothing like the same impact. In time he and others will learn to trust Crowley a little bit more.

Big credit also to Ross Byrne, who only joined the squad at the start of the week and woke up on Saturday expecting to be watching from the stand like the rest of us. Despite being on the field for only four minutes, he stood up and demanded the kick at goal from James Ryan, Ireland’s second stand-in captain on the day after Peter O Mahony assumed control from Sexton, who was contemplating going for the corner with the teams deadlocked at 10-10.

Byrne, wearing the No 23 shirt with Crowley’s name embroidered in the bottom left-hand corner, backed himself and landed the killer blow. It was that kind of a day. Farrell has preached calmness in chaos all year. When it mattered most, he got that on Saturday.

Despite the win, there’s no shying away from the fact that when Sexton doesn’t play, such is his influence as a player and presence as a captain, Ireland’s performance levels appear to drop automatically. It’s been that way for a long time now and remains the biggest challenge facing Farrell.

Jack Crowley of Ireland and forwards coach Paul O'Connell after their side's victory. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The one thing he did learn is that Crowley has nerves of steel and the temperament to succeed at this level. He will also be pleased that Ireland found a way to eke out a win in the most trying of circumstances.

It should also be acknowledged that this victory was facilitated by the fact that Australia just can’t buy a break at the moment. Their injuries are mounting at a horrendous rate with the loss of centre Hunter Paisami after only three minutes requiring a complete reconstruction of their back line with three positional shifts required.

The introduction of Will Skelton and Taniela Tupou off the bench on the 52-minute mark introduced a combined 46 stone on the tight head side of the Wallaby scrum which was rewarded with an immediate penalty. No sooner had that happened when the bustling prop was forced off with a knee injury.

Skelton continued to make massive inroads in the carrying stakes, regularly sucking in three or four Irish defenders which created space for the ravaged visitors to respond to Ireland’s only try, from Bundee Aki, with one of their own from Jordan Petaia within four minutes. They refused to read the script and kept coming.

In the circumstances, Ireland showed incredible grit and determination to close this one out. They have been tested in so many ways this year that the varying experiences will stand to them. With nine wins from 11 outings in 2022, there’s much to be proud of, especially as the two defeats were on the road against France and New Zealand. No shame in that and, hopefully, much more to come.