John Fogarty: Dual players thriving in split season

He hailed the combination of the change in Cork’s championship structure and the pandemic-enforced split season, believing it to have worked in his and the club’s other dual players’ favour.
“I would have been unhappy a few years back but with the new system where they kind of lay it out and give you the weekends definitively it helps. The most important thing is you’re given some break because it can be very hard.”
After running the dual gauntlet these last 10 of 11 weeks, this weekend’s rest is well-earned.
Perhaps, it will provide time to reflect on the possibility of more history being made 40 years on but mum’s the word.
Tick tock. Donegal are now 77 days without a senior football manager, Roscommon being without for 63.
The remaining football county yet to appoint a boss for 2023, Limerick, can be excused as Billy Lee’s departure came at the end of August.
The delays must be infuriating for supporters although there is optimism that things will become clearer when senior county championships conclude, Donegal’s final taking place this Sunday.
The theory is that as leading candidates still have skin in the game in these competitions they are being left alone to carry on with their club duties and not distracted by being proposed and ratified.
In Donegal’s case, it’s Rory Kavanagh who is looking to guide St Eunan’s to back-to-back titles.
This past weekend, he batted the subject to the boundary when he was asked about succeeding Declan Bonner: “I’m just concentrating on St Eunan’s now until our season is finished. We have a big job ahead of us now next week so that’s where my full focus lies. I’m going to put the full focus here now.”
Don Connellan was the latest name linked to succeeding Anthony Cunningham in Roscommon and he will hope his interests with 2020 Galway SF champions Moycullen don’t conclude until the end of the month at the very least.
If Donegal and Roscommon are being patient for such reasons, it makes a change in how counties do their business.
In 2010, James Horan was appointed as Mayo manager having just guided his club Ballintubber to their first senior county final, which they won before losing to Killererin in a Connacht semi-final.
Cunningham brought Garrycastle to an All-Ireland final replay in late March 2012 having accepted the Galway senior hurling manager’s position the previous October.
Two Division 1 counties playing second fiddle to a couple of clubs or happy to wait for the right candidate?
It’s a debate.
“Dad, from a young age you always assured me there’s no superheroes on a football pitch,” he posted.
“Everyone has two arms, two legs and a head on their shoulders. What matters is who wants the win and who is willing to work harder. I’ve carried that with me in all aspects of my life but to me you were my superhero. Thank you for everything. I’m so proud of you and love you so much.”
Mullins was an out-and-out winner but he wasn’t all granite. In St Vincent’s’ victorious 2017 Dublin SFC final, Nathan probably should have been substituted soon after suffering a blow following a perfectly-timed shoulder by James McCarthy early in the game.
He continued on, though, until additional time in the second half but it was clear how concerned Mullins was about his son’s welfare after the final whistle.
At Kevin Heffernan’s funeral in 2013, Mullins carried on one of his broad shoulders his great mentor’s coffin out of St Vincent de Paul’s church in Marino. With his other hand, he caressed the wood and said his own quiet goodbye to him. Nearly 10 years later, Mullins’ life will be celebrated in the same church tomorrow. It was one very much lived.