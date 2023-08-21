Offering an extensive range of part-time and professional courses, Munster Technological University (MTU) supports people of all ages, backgrounds, and lifestyles in achieving their career goals. Our academic programmes include Certificates, Degrees, Masters, and PhDs, and have been developed with extensive industry input, making them highly valuable to those seeking employment or career advancement.

To cater to diverse learning preferences, MTU provides on-campus, online, and blended learning options, empowering students to control their own learning experiences in terms of both engagement methods and timing. We also support Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), a process through which individuals can gain exemptions for modules for which they have already attained the relevant learning outcomes through other courses or on-the-job experiences.

The MTU campuses in both Cork and Kerry offer state-of-the-art facilities.

In addition to our regular schedule of courses, MTU provides additional opportunities through initiatives such as Springboard+ and Human Capital Initiative (HCI) places. These government-funded initiatives offer free or heavily subsidised courses at Certificate, Degree, and Masters levels, leading to qualifications in high-demand areas like IT, engineering, green skills, manufacturing, business, hospitality and construction, among others.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, MTU will offer a range of opportunities in the coming months. For those who are interested in becoming self-employed, either as result of a desire for a significant shift in career or through necessity, MTU offers relevant programmes that equip participants with the necessary skills for success and, in some cases, access to financial support for their development journeys.

To check for availability of places on MTU’s part-time, Springboard+ and HCI courses, interested applicants will find relevant details at www.mtu.ie/part-time/ and at www.mtu.ie/study/springboard.

For those interested in the entrepreneurship route, enquiries may be submitted to the Rubicon Centre in Cork (info@RubiconCentre.ie) or the Tom Crean Business Centre in Kerry.