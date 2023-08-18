As the ski season approaches and snow enthusiasts eagerly anticipate hitting the slopes, choosing the perfect resort can be a daunting task. Whether you’re looking for your first ski holiday, want to revisit an old favourite or are in search of a challenge, the ski specialists at Oroko are ready to tailor your perfect ski holiday. As Ireland’s only dedicated tailored travel business, you can rest assured that you will experience a bespoke holiday curated to your every need.

Join us as we explore the best luxury ski holiday destinations selected by Oroko. From beginner to pro, there is the perfect resort out there for everyone.

Megève

Discover the medieval and rustic charm of Megève, an excellent destination for beginners and intermediates. As part of the Evasion Mont Blanc ski area, it offers an extensive selection of 325km of pristine pistes to explore.

Megève ski resort is perfectly suited to foodies and is home to a number of Michelin-starred restaurants.

Each winter, Megève sets up a whole ski system specifically designed for beginners to master turning, speed control and overcoming the fear of falling. Additionally, Megève also offers play areas, child-friendly obstacles and snow gardens for toddlers, making it the ultimate alpine paradise for families.

Once you gain confidence, venture beyond the beginners’ areas using the resort’s extensive network of ski lifts. With 43 green runs and 63 blue runs, the Megève ski area is perfect for conquering those first thrilling descents.

In the evenings, retreat to your luxury chalet or hotel before setting out to sample its legendary après ski scene. Foodies will be in heaven, as the ski resort offers sensational on-the-mountain dining opportunities.

Zell am See

For those who have conquered the beginners stage and seek more challenging slopes, look no further than Zell am See. Whether you want to perfect your turns or refine your technique, these well-groomed pistes offer the perfect platform for growth.

Zell am See is perfect for families, and offers more challenging slopes for intermediates wishing to refine their skills.

Intermediates will revel in the 45 per cent of Zell am See’s red runs. The resort’s network of pistes and connecting lifts offer endless challenges to conquer. Even the advanced valley trails with their packed powder are attainable for intermediates in good condition.

Don’t miss the opportunity to venture to the stunning Kitzsteinhorn Glacier, where wide and gentle ski pistes are the norm. It’s an ideal playground for beginners and intermediates, offering ample opportunities to refine your skills amidst breathtaking Alpine scenery.

Ischgl

If you’re an intermediate seeking to enhance your skills and tackle more adventurous slopes, Ischgl is the perfect destination for you. Snow-sure all season, Ischgl offers access to 239km of well-groomed, wide pistes via 42 state-of-the-art cable cars and lifts.

Ischgl offers picture-perfect surroundings and a range of luxury accommodations.

One of the most iconic experiences Ischgl has to offer is the famous Duty Free run, an 8km descent leading down to the neighbouring resort of Samnaun in Switzerland. Not only is it a thrilling ride, but it also grants skiers the unique experience of a cross-border escapade, making it an unforgettable highlight for any intermediate skier.

Beyond the slopes, Ischgl has earned its reputation as Ibiza in the Alps for its world-famous party scene. Piste-side partying starts early and continues in the village into the early hours, with legendary venues like Kuhstall and Schatzi Bar transforming into stages for unforgettable DJ sets and live music performances.

Kitzbühel

The Austrian medieval town of Kitzbühel is a skier’s dream destination, offering an expansive 179km canvas of pure skiing bliss. Intermediate skiers can relish in 66km of perfectly groomed terrain while daring advanced intermediates can conquer 20km of thrilling black runs as well as 32km of Europe’s finest off-piste terrain.

Kitzbühel offers a fantastic range of intermediate slopes and off-piste terrain.

Kitzbühel is renowned for hosting the Hahnenkamm downhill race, the hardest downhill race on the World Cup circuit. While the Hahnenkamm slope itself demands expert-level skill and confidence, the surrounding area offers a myriad of intermediate slopes that lead to unforgettable high-Alpine escapades.

A real highlight when visiting Kitzbühel is the remarkable 3 S-Umlaufbahn, also known as the tri-cable gondola. This impressive ski lift carries passengers 400m above the Saukaser Valley, offering a seamless connection between the resorts of Kitzbühel and Kirchberg as well as spectacular panoramic views of the surrounding peaks.

Val d’Isère

Naturally linked with Tignes, Val d’Isère gives access to over 300km of terrain. Beginners aren’t forgotten here either. The Solaise area is a fantastic spot for first-timers, featuring covered magic carpets and easy pistes. Seasoned skiers are spoiled for choice and can enjoy a vast selection of 78km of red runs and 52km of black runs, ensuring no shortage of challenging ski opportunities.

Val d'Isère is the home of legendary après ski.

The Face de Bellevarde run, used in World Cup downhill races, is a highlight for those seeking an adrenaline rush. Additionally, the resort’s off-piste areas are legendary, with vast expanses of powder and couloirs, making it a magnet for expert skiers looking to push their limits.

Val d’Isère unquestionably ranks among Europe’s favourite après-ski destinations. Among the many French resorts, Val d’Isère stands out with its legendary après bar and restaurant, the Folie Douce, located on the mountain. Non-skiers can also access the après bar by taking the lift up and back down, ensuring everyone can take part in the après-ski festivities.

Sölden

Located amidst the stunning Austrian Alps, Sölden has earned its reputation as a beloved ski destination for all levels. It holds a snow-sure advantage over all other European ski resorts as it allows skiers to holiday from October to May.

Sölden, one of the most snow-sure resorts in Europe.

Skiing in Sölden offers the thrilling experience of gliding through one of Austria’s expansive glacier mountain regions specially designed for winter sports. Extending across three mountains, two glaciers and 142km of pistes, it stands as one of the most diverse resorts for skiing.

No trip to Sölden is complete without taking a ride in the panoramic triple rope gondola to Gaislachkogl Mountain where the iconic action scenes were shot for the James Bond movie Spectre. For the ultimate adventure seekers, Oroko can also organise exhilarating excursions like paragliding trips over the peaks of the alps and BMW excursions.

