Africa has long beckoned adventurers and dreamers alike, captivating explorers with its vibrant cultures, breathtaking landscapes and magnificent wildlife spectacles. Whether discovering the towering sand dunes of Namibia or uncovering the hidden wonders of Botswana, Africa's boundless diversity of landscapes and activities guarantee an unforgettable adventure that will leave you yearning for more.

OROKO Travel is Ireland's only dedicated luxury tailored travel business, and its team of specialists have a passion for creating bespoke and experiential holidays that are extraordinary. As experts in the field, the OROKO team's comprehensive list offers the ultimate guide for anyone looking to embark on their first or next safari adventure in Africa.

The diversity of South Africa

South Africa suits all holiday types. Honeymooners can experience the epitome of secluded luxury while parents can create precious memories with their children on a soft introduction into safari. Along with its undeniable charm, families choose this destination for practical reasons such as the minimal time difference, variety of luxury family-friendly safari lodges and the country's low-risk malaria status.

OROKO recommend beginning your adventure exploring the lively city of Cape Town and taking in the spectacular views from atop Table Mountain National Park. Immerse yourself in history with a visit to Robben Island, a powerful symbol of hope and freedom. Complete your Cape Town experience with a journey to the Cape Peninsula, where you will discover the majestic Cape Point, adorable penguins of Boulders Beach and the charming beach huts of Muizenberg. For foodies and wine enthusiasts, a stay in Franschhoek or Stellenbosch is a must.

Daily game drives in Kruger National Park, South Africa.

For an unforgettable first-time safari, Kruger National Park is an excellent option. A haven for wildlife enthusiasts of all ages, families can embark on exciting game drives, spotting Africa's iconic Big Five along with cheetahs, hippos, giraffes and zebras. For families, OROKO recommend staying in partner properties like Thornybush Game Lodge where guests can enjoy daily game drives and children can engage in educational programs that provide insights into the park's ecosystem and conservation efforts.

For couples, OROKO will include secluded luxury partner properties in your bespoke itinerary, such as Earth Lodge. Described as Africa's most environmentally sensitive lodge, Earth Lodge is home to ultra-luxurious suites featuring bespoke interiors and a private plunge pool. For newlyweds, consider combining your South African adventure with the tropical paradise that is Mauritius, the ideal destination for a bespoke beach honeymoon.

Cruise along the Okavango Delta on a traditional Mokoro Safari in Botswana.

Botswana Adventure

Discover the ultimate safari adventure in Botswana. This African treasure offers unmatched opportunities for extraordinary experiences and exploration, from the expansive Kalahari Desert to the diverse Okavango Delta. With almost 50% of the country dedicated to national parks, nature reserves and wildlife conservation areas, it is the ultimate destination for safari enthusiasts.

A particular highlight, venture into the Okavango Delta and embark on thrilling mokoro (traditional canoe) safaris, gliding through the winding waterways surrounded by lush vegetation. A mokoro safari is a unique way to help you get up close to Africa’s wildlife. The benefit of having no engine noise means that the wildlife is never startled, allowing you to quietly pass by. As you journey through the reed-lined channels, listen for the call of the fish eagle, watch out for crocodiles and hippos lounging or maybe witness an elephant calf crossing the channels with the herd.

Tanzania & Zanzibar

Witness the thrill of predators prowling on the plains and create unforgettable memories exploring Tanzania's breathtaking wilderness. For an authentic safari experience, embark on a walking safari in the iconic Serengeti National Park. It is one of the top destinations to see the elusive leopard, cheetahs and lions. Get up close and personal with wildlife, track animals, observe insects and immerse yourself in the bush on foot with highly trained park rangers who will help you spot the big five.

Balloon safari in Tanzania.

For a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, opt for a hot air balloon safari over the Serengeti to witness the legendary great migration from a breathtaking perspective. As you soar above the plains, capture a bird’s eye view of herds of wildebeest and zebras as they embark on their great annual migration.

Venture further into the heart of Tanzania's natural wonders and explore the captivating Ngorongoro Crater. This massive caldera, born from an ancient volcano, now hosts a rich and diverse ecosystem, encompassing grasslands and acacia woodland. Led by a knowledgeable Maasai conservation guide, take a memorable walk along the crater's rim, marvelling at the breathtaking views below.

After your Tanzanian safari adventure, set out for the captivating island of Zanzibar and uncover its stunning white sand beaches, pristine waters and vibrant local cultures.

The iconic red sand dunes of Sossusvlei, Namibia.

Classic Namibia

With vast deserts, rugged mountains, and stunning coastlines, Namibia is a photographer's dream destination. To capture all of its beauty, OROKO suggest a self-drive adventure. Based on your needs and preferences, your tailored travel specialist will create a bespoke route including destinations that are sure to amaze.

That said, no trip to Namibia is complete without a visit to the Namib Desert, home to Sossusvlei, where the towering red sand dunes are a remarkable sight. For added adventure, OROKO recommend venturing into the rugged and remote landscapes of Damaraland. A big draw of the region is the opportunity to observe the elusive desert-adapted elephants and black rhinos roaming this harsh but beautiful region.

Include Etosha National Park in your exploration. A unique safari destination due to its abundance of wildlife that congregate around the various watering holes, catch sightings of leopard, springbok and black rhino on the grasslands during morning game drives.

Witness Rwanda's Mountain Gorillas in their natural habitat.

Gorilla Trekking in Rwanda

Fondly referred to as the Land of a Thousand Hills due to its rolling, mountainous landscape, step into the untamed realm of gorilla trekking deep within the emerald heart of Rwanda. Home to the endangered mountain gorillas, one of the rarest species on the planet and only a few hundred remaining in the wild, embark on an unforgettable adventure through Rwanda's lush forests and encounter these gentle giants in their natural habitat.

Along with your expert guides, battle through the thick, jungle vegetation until you come face-to-face with a magnificent silverback or baby gorilla. Spend an hour in the presence of a gorilla family observing their activities and behaviours. Throughout your trek, keep an eye out for the rare golden monkeys.

Luxury holidays to Africa with OROKO are expertly curated by knowledgeable specialists who have visited these wonderful destinations many times. When you book with OROKO, the team will recommend the best lodges and camps as well as unique experiences that you would simply not find online yourself. Their first-hand knowledge and long-standing relationships with iconic African lodges mean that they can provide something truly extraordinary at excellent value.

Visit OROKO Travel or call 01 260 0240 to start planning your African safari.