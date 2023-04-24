MC2 Accountants are proud to announce the introduction of a four-day week as the new standard working arrangement for its growing team.

The Cork-headquartered firm has established this flexible working arrangement as part of a continued investment in its team, empowering them to foster a working environment promoting efficiency, productivity, health and happiness.

“It is an initiative we have been considering for quite some time and has already had a hugely positive impact on our staff,” explains James Loughrey, partner in MC2’s Audit & Accounts department.

“The planning for this has been over a year in design and development, ensuring that every aspect of the organisational logistics were carefully considered. A key factor here, as always, is how this will have a positive impact for our clients, and how we can continue to best deliver our services."

James has worked with Irish private businesses across multiple sectors, including retail & hospitality, technology, manufacturing and construction. His experience encompasses indigenous companies from start-up and pre-revenue to well-established businesses with turnovers of more than €2 billion.

Decade of growth attracting Cork's top talent

Celebrating ten years in business, MC2 are one of Munster's leading audit, tax and advisory firms, providing clients with a full suite of end-to-end financial and business solutions.

Sean McSweeney, Pamela Murphy, Seamus Parfrey, Jim McCarthy, Mary Blyth and James Loughrey: With the acquisition of Parfrey Murphy, the new MC2 expanded team now comprises 52 employees across the firm’s audit, accounting, tax and corporate finance divisions.

MC2 was founded in Cork in 2013 by Jim McCarthy and Sean McSweeney, with Pamela Murphy and James Loughrey appointed Partners in recent years. Following the recent acquisition of Parfrey Murphy Chartered Accountants, the Cork-based company is now one of Munster's largest financial services firms — and is uniquely positioned in terms of scale, experience and expertise to continue this growth.

The firm’s core areas of business include Accounting & Audit; Business Advisory Services; Corporate Finance; and a dedicated Taxation & Private Client team. MC2 managing partner Jim McCarthy is a recognised industry leader in the provision of investment and wealth management advisory for SME and high net worth clients.

“We have built a great team here, and as we look to the future, we want to continue to attract the best talent into the firm. Cork is continuing to enjoy significant growth, with major business and commerce interests across the multinational pharmaceutical and technology sectors," James Loughrey adds.

"Supporting these Cork-based FDI companies are private owner-managed and family-run businesses who make up our client base; the SME market is continuing to experience significant growth in Cork and Munster and it is our intention to continue to grow as this market grows. Cork is a hugely competitive environment for staff, and we are determined to offer all the benefits necessary to continue to attract the best talent.”

Success measured on results and client satisfaction

MC2 are extremely proud to pilot the four-day scheme, which aims to challenge the worst excesses of the ‘work-first, always-on’ culture by championing the importance of family, personal and leisure time.

James Loughrey, Mary Blyth, Sean McSweeney, Jim McCarthy, Seamus Parfrey and Pamela Murphy. MC2 Accountants has boosted its position as one of Munster’s leading audit, tax and advisory firms with the acquisition of Parfrey Murphy Chartered Accountants.

“We had to be sure in the planning of this that not alone would it benefit the firm and our staff, but, most importantly, our clients,” James points out. “It was foremost in all of the planning stages that our valued clients can rest assured that the processes we are putting in place will ensure no disruption in the great service they have come to expect.

"As part of this move, we will be implementing new working arrangements that will allow our business to operate seamlessly and as normal through this transition and beyond.”

Going forward, MC2 will measure success based on results rather than an accumulation of hours. The firm will be using intuitive targets and measuring client satisfaction on a team-by-team basis to ensure success not only for team members, but also for clients.

“The reaction from our clients has been supportive, and they are very pleased to see that this will deliver even greater efficiencies in the servicing of their needs.”

The new initiative will mean greater flexibility by reducing the hours worked through the offloading of unproductive tasks, investing in efficient technologies and the upskilling of team members to achieve this will form a key part of the firm’s policy and culture going forward.

“Ultimately, we want our staff and clients to benefit from the greater efficiencies that this change will bring. We have a highly experienced and dedicated team here, and our focus going forward will be to continue the delivery of excellent customer service and achieving the best possible outcomes for clients by leveraging the wider expertise of the team.”

mc2accountants.ie