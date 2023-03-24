Shane, or Riggers as nearly everyone knows him, grew up in Tallaght, the eldest of three brothers. Life was busy in a household of three boys coming and going, so food was grabbed in between hectic schedules. Shane says Dolores was a great gardener but never proclaimed to be a great cook — it wasn’t her forté. Her concern was keeping the family fed and, though always good quality, the food wasn’t “fancy”.

Shane’s interest in shaking things up in the kitchen kicked in during his teens when he would add a twist to the weekly staples of spaghetti bolognese or stew. Dolores was delighted with this new experimentation in the kitchen and encouraged Shane wholeheartedly. His dad had time to learn a few new cookery skills himself, being led by Shane and his knowledge, and was experimenting with ingredients and flavours.

Describing his relationship with his mam, Shane says Dolores was not overly strict in her parenting — she was loving, giving and would do anything for her boys. “A bit like a lot of Irish mothers, she would do anything for us; she was selfless.”

“My mam’s recollection is that I started prepping and making meals in my 20s but I definitely started tinkering in the kitchen in my teens. All the big family get-togethers that involved food — Christmas, Easter, etc — I was front and centre in the kitchen and my mam loved that, she was very proud of that,” he says.

Later, Shane studied science in TCD while spending time in kitchens and working front-of-house in restaurants at the weekends, but eventually he gave in to his passion for cooking in his 30s and retrained professionally. Professional kitchens can be brusque and intimidating but Shane enjoyed the cut and thrust of the mechanisms of the business as much as the cooking itself.

Musing over what he considers good food, Shane says that as cheesy as it sounds, it’s anything that gets people around the table. He loves the ceremony of sitting together with loved ones for food that is simple and easy, yet elegant. He believes you can create something delicious with simplicity, though elevating it with the use of good-quality home-grown produce and ingredients.

Shane is adamant that you can create delicious food on a small budget and suggests sometimes using smaller quantities of higher quality meat in dishes.

Shane says there is always lots of fun and good food around the dinner table at home.

Dolores is only 20 years older than Shane, such a small generational gap creating a friendship as much as a parental dynamic. Dolores says they get on very well together, though maybe sometimes they can be a bit like Tom and Jerry.

She describes the food she was making in the home when her children were growing up as “plain”, but sometimes producing three different meals for three different tastes. It delighted her when Shane took an interest in spicing things up in the kitchen, developing a passion for food from a young age.

All three of her sons have completely different personalities but Shane has swept up the whole family with his enthusiasm for food. The interest has extended to Dolores’s teenage granddaughter who she feels could run a kitchen herself now from the knowledge she has gleaned working alongside Shane in his restaurant kitchen.

She loves that Shane continues to bring everyone together to “break bread”, laugh, chat and catch up together. She is impressed by how much energy and focus he gives to Riggers D8 saying she worries about rising costs in fuel and electricity and how hard it can be for food businesses to survive. She is thrilled, however, that Shane has made his passion his profession. Seeing him engage in what he loves and making it his life’s work gives her great joy.

Chicken and Tarragon Pie Recipe

Serves: 6

Ingredients

5 Sicín Sásta breasts cut into bite size chunks or 2 x Sicín Sásta diced chicken breast pouches

1 small white onion finely diced

3 cloves of garlic peeled

1 leek finely sliced

1 stalk of celery finely diced

1 fennel destalked and finely sliced

100g of salted butter

100g of plain flour

15g of fresh tarragon

1 tsp of dried parsley

1 sprig of fresh thyme

200 ml of good dry white wine

1 tbsp of dijon mustard

500ml good chicken stock

Double cream to thicken

Sea salt and black pepper to taste.

1 kg of maris piper potatoes peeled and quartered

1 celeriac peeled and cut into chunks

100g salted butter

100g cream

White pepper to taste

Fine salt to taste

Method: