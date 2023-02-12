Glandore was founded by the Kelly family in 2001 and is run by Michael Kelly and his three daughters and Directors, Fiona, Clare and Rebecca.

It is Ireland’s longest serving and leading provider of flexible serviced offices and coworking spaces and offers high-end, design-led offices and meeting rooms along with virtual offices and a global members network.

At Glandore, the aim is to help companies of all sizes and from a range of industries land and expand in Ireland.

The business has been providing space to help US companies globalize since 2001 and some of their alumni include Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, Asana, Autodesk and Reddit.

What Glandore has seen over the past 21 years is that global mobility can help promote cultural exchange and understanding for US businesses and their employees and through their Glandore Network they enable their member businesses to do this and as such, attract the best talent in Ireland and Europe.

By bringing people and businesses from different parts of the world together, Glandore helps facilitate the sharing of ideas, knowledge, and perspectives between their member businesses and the wider network they provide, which has a hugely positive impact on both the local Irish economy and the global business community.

Clare Kelly, director, Glandore, says: “As US firms globalise and indigenous Irish firms look to downsize or rethink space these needs are feeding into the continuing demand for flexible workspace in Ireland, we have seen this first hand in Glandore with some of our newest members landing from the US in 2022, and it requires careful planning and management in order to be successful.

"Our 22 years of experience puts Glandore in a very advantageous place in terms of our ability to assist US companies with the management of their Irish and European expansions.”

In 2023, it is likely that flexible workspace will continue to grow in popularity, and Glandore have launched a brand new building, Bottleworks on Barrow Street in the heart of Dublin’s Silicon Docks to accommodate this demand.

As more and more companies and individuals seek out flexible and cost-effective ways to work, some potential trends in the flexible workspace industry in 2023 include:

Continued growth in the number of flexible workspace providers and locations.

An increase in the number of companies offering flexible workspace options to their employees.

The development of new technologies and services to support remote work and collaboration.

A shift toward more sustainable and eco-friendly workspace designs and practices.

An emphasis on creating community and fostering collaboration among employees.

Recent research shows that over the next year, 39% of operators will target city centre locations for new expansion, while 28% will target suburban areas.

Overall, the flexible workspace industry is likely to continue to evolve and grow in the coming years, and Glandore’s aim is to be at the forefront of this evolution, offering a range of options for individuals and companies looking for a flexible and cost-effective way to work and grow their business.

Find out more at www.glandore.com.