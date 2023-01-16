The middle of January is when many of us give up on our New Year’s resolutions to become healthier and slimmer. But Dáithí Ó Sé, brand ambassador for Benecol’s® new cholesterol awareness campaign, says he can’t stress enough the importance of taking one simple step to manage your cholesterol — whether that’s talking to a healthcare professional or booking your cholesterol test.

Dáithí, television presenter and MC of the Rose of Tralee, has adopted healthier habits having discovered he had high cholesterol during a routine blood test. Since then, he has used Benecol products with plant stanols to manage his cholesterol levels and be proactive about risks to his heart-health. He enjoys Benecol yoghurt, favouring the raspberry and blueberry flavoured ones, for his breakfast which also includes porridge.

The loss of Dáithí's father to heart disease has hugely influenced his own desire to stay fit and lower his cholesterol.

A father to eight year-old Micheál Óg, Dáithí wants to stay around for his son and to be able to kick a ball with him. “When you’re young, free and single with no kids, you don’t have the same pressure. All of a sudden, a child comes along and you have to take care of that child.”

Dáithí lost his own father to heart disease ten years ago when he was seventy-one. Dáithí, aged forty-six, says the experience has made him “super proactive about caring for my own health. When I discovered I had high cholesterol, I started using Benecol products with plant stanols to manage it, so I was delighted when the opportunity to work with them came about.”

He adds: “Often we want to ignore things especially if we’re afraid. Sometimes feelings about our health can stop us from taking the simple steps needed to do something positive. But with cholesterol, it’s very much something that you can take into your own hands and do something about. There is no reason to be afraid and there’s no reason to feel shame or guilt if your cholesterol is high, it can happen to anyone.”

The campaign comprises of a content series that sees Dáithí chatting to others who discovered their cholesterol was high and are taking steps to manage it and their heart-health.

“It’s not something to forget about until old age, so if you don’t know your number, don’t let fear stop you from finding out. People can take just one step today to manage their heart health. Get checked, talk to a healthcare professional or make a change to your diet.”

Early riser Dáíthí favours Benecol's raspberry or blueberry yoghurts as part of a healthy breakfast.

Benecol products contain plant stanol ester which has been shown to lower cholesterol. The beneficial effect of it is possible with a daily intake of 1.5 to 3.0g plant stanols as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.

High cholesterol, which affects 60% of Irish adults*, can, if untreated, contribute to coronary heart disease and has been called a silent killer.

“It’s an ongoing thing. There are no huge changes. I’m just healthier when it comes to food and exercise. For the last six months, I’ve been taking a Benecol yoghurt every morning and I find it very good.”

It is said that people ‘gain’ ten pounds in front of unforgiving television cameras. Dáithí admits that it wasn’t his habit to turn over a new leaf every January. He would wait until the run up to the Rose of Tralee in August to lose weight and cut out alcohol. He’d lose “a good bit” but after the televised event, the weight would return.

“This year will be different. I’ve kept up a good diet and a good regime since last summer and I will keep going with that. It has worked so far. It’s the first time I’ve become excited about going to the gym. I used to go sporadically but I’ve kept it up on a continuous basis this time. I’m really enjoying it. If I was on the road for a couple of days and didn’t get to the gym, I’d miss it. The gym is the place to be when maintaining your fitness. My mission is that 2023 is going to be the year for fitness and health.”

Since discovering his high cholesterol and embarking on a health kick to tackle it, Dáithí has a renewed enthusiasm for fitness.

Driving from Gort in the west of Ireland to Cork for work, Dáithí used to stop at a shop in Charleville for a cream éclair. “This would be at 10 o’clock in the morning, having had breakfast earlier. I used to have lunch at 1pm and could have another toasted sandwich later. All of a sudden, I was getting heavy from this mindless eating in the car. Now, I still stop at the shop just for tea with milk and I walk around for a few minutes exercise.” The mindless eating is gone. Dáithí’s goal is maintain his healthy weight “and not to be fluctuating up and down.”

He is also on his journey to a happy heart, with Benecol® playing a significant role. Benecol is the brainchild of Finnish scientist, Ingmar Wester, who combined plant stanols with rapeseed oil, creating plant stanol ester. This unique patented ingredient is used in food to lower cholesterol without compromising on taste. In other words, it’s a win-win. Sláinte!

