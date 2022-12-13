Once all the preparations are over and done with, the major banquet a distant memory, the wrapping paper cleared up, and everybody returning to work or school, isn’t there sometimes a sort of dip in the atmosphere? You are grateful it’s all over, that’s certain, but now, all of a sudden, once the pressure is off, you get the after-effect. Exhaustion, brain weariness, a disinclination to even think of doing anything energetic again for a very long time.

That’s natural. Christmas is always very demanding — especially for those who have to organise it — and so you feel a bit empty, in need of something to perk you up, revive that general enjoyment in life. Well, we have just the thing for that! You have done more than enough choosing, wrapping, and giving those gifts over the festive season. Now, isn’t it time you gave something to yourself?

A Clayton Hotels gift card is just the tonic you need, offering a myriad of tempting options. From overnight breaks in vibrant cities to luxury spa treatments, gym memberships, and even decadent dining or afternoon tea experiences, the ways to enjoy using that gift card are endless. Plus — if you needed any more persuasion — they are available online, are completely flexible, allowing choice in when and where to spend them, and they are redeemable for up to five years! Aren’t you feeling better already? It’s a bright new year — let’s have a new you!

Many of the Clayton Hotels, including Clayton Hotel Charlemont, have gained a solid reputation with their world-class cocktails.

With 50 properties to choose from, spread right across Ireland, UK and Germany, you will be spoiled for choice. How about a thoroughly self-indulgent afternoon tea at Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge? Divine cakes, sweet treats, and a glass of prosecco — how does that sound? A Clayton Hotels gift card opens the door to UK treats too: for example, cream teas with style at Clayton Hotel Birmingham and Clayton Hotel Cardiff, or a menu packed with tasty and tempting bites at Clayton Hotel Cambridge, paired with their choice of loose leaf, fruit infusion teas, and artisanal coffees. Pour another cup and relax back on that sofa!

Feeling livelier? Then a cocktail evening with the girls might be just the thing on which to use your gift card. Clayton Hotel Charlemont, near Grafton Street in Dublin, is the perfect place for a lively night; its Lockside Bar is without doubt the chic-est place to meet, with the best in Mai Tais, Cosmos and Negronis. Or the elegant surrounds of Clayton Hotel Silver Springs in Cork, the perfect place for a girls’ get-together with gorgeous food too. Want to go further afield? Then maybe you should sip on some London luxury — with both Clayton Hotel Chiswick and Clayton Hotel City of London allowing you to explore the English capital at ease with their central city locations. Whatever part of London you choose, be sure that there’s a delicious cocktail with your name on it!

Whichever of the 50 Clayton Hotels properties you choose to stay in, you're guaranteed a good night's sleep in a heavenly bed.

If a romantic weekend away with your partner would be just the thing to cheer you up, then why not cuddle in at the iconic Clayton Hotel Burlington Road in our capital city, positively the last word in comfort and style. For a hotel that's synonymous with romance, the sleek Gibson Hotel, also part of the Clayton Hotel Group, is not to be missed. As it’s home to the First Dates TV show, staff here know just how to look after loved-up couples. Then there is Clayton Hotel Leopardstown, on Wicklow's very doorstep, offering romantic walks in the Garden of Ireland, followed by delicious food at the newly refurbished Bay & Sorrel restaurant and a night in a heavenly bed. UK good choices for couples might be Clayton Hotel Leeds — the perfect place to enjoy the best of Yorkshire shopping and entertainment — or Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre — a great spot from which to explore this most vibrant city.

A Clayton Hotels gift card opens the door to endless possibilities, including cream teas with style, divine cakes and artisanal coffees.

Maybe fitness is your goal, after all that inevitable festive eating. Well, a gift card for a Clayton Hotel opens up a world of great options. Clayton Hotels are home to Club Vitae health and leisure clubs. Club Vitae at Clayton Hotel Limerick has a fully equipped gym with individual TVs in front of each piece of cardiovascular equipment, including treadmills, bikes and cross trainers. It also has a heated swimming pool overlooking the River Shannon. There are similar Club Vitae leisure facilities at Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley too, perfect for relaxing after a day at the sales in nearby Liffey Valley Shopping Centre. There’s a full Club Vitae leisure club at Clayton Hotel Belfast, with a well-equipped weights room, the latest in cardio equipment and a beautiful swimming pool with sauna and steam room. It’s in the perfect location, on Ormeau Avenue, for exploring both the bustle of Belfast and the beautiful countryside of Northern Ireland. You’ll come back refreshed and reinvigorated.

If you're planning to bounce back from all the festive feasting in the New Year, then the gym and leisure centre of your nearby Clayton Hotel may be the perfect fit.

Or perhaps all you want is a bit of spoiling and pampering? Then a session at one of Clayton Hotel’s fabulous spa and treatment rooms is definitely called for. Perhaps the peace and serenity of the Tranquility Spa at Clayton Whites Hotel in Wexford. It’s the perfect place to indulge in some much needed ‘me time’, with a treatment menu featuring some of the best beauty brands in the world and fully qualified therapists to guide them. Or Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, in Dublin 2, has Beauty Rooms offering a range of fabulous treatments, from facials to deep tissue massages. A luxurious hydrotherapy bath at the Essence Spa at Clayton Hotel Sligo? The phyto-aromatic treatment at the Essence Spa Clayton Hotel Cork City? Choose the one that calls to you, and feel all your troubles float away on a scented cloud.

A Clayton Hotels gift card is the ultimate luxury gift to yourself. It’s flexible, it’s instantly available and it’s packed with choice. With the New Year now well and truly upon us, don’t you think you deserve it?

Order your Clayton Hotels gift card or voucher right now by visiting their website.