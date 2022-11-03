Ireland's coastline has rarely looked better than in the 50 images captured by the finalists in Love Your Coast 2022.

The 13th annual competition hosted by Clean Coasts attracted an incredible selection of entries across all five categories, namely: Coastal Heritage, Coastal Landscape, Creativity and the Coast; People and the Coast; and Wildlife and Underwater.

The photographers entered for a chance to win prizes from a €5,000 prize fund. More importantly, they entered to play their part in putting the spotlight on the nation's coastline and the ocean it feeds into.

These photographers know that they are helping the Clean Coasts group to raise awareness of the actions people can take to protect the natural beauty of Ireland's coast.

Clean Coasts invites public participation in a series of projects, including Enjoy And Protect, #BreakUpWithPlastic and #2MinuteBeachClean. It also invites individuals and companies to volunteer their time and creativity to initiatives such as World Ocean Day, Clean Coasts Observer and World Sand Dune Day.

The gallery, below, contains all 50 shortlisted Love Your Coast 2021 images as well as the stories of how these images were captured.

Darragh Gorman's photo 'Splash', taken in Mullaghmore Co, Sligo, overall winner of Photographer of the Year in the Love Your Coast 2022 photo competition.

A member of An Taisce, the independent charitable voice for the environment and for heritage issues, Clean Coasts hosts a range of activities throughout the year to encourage people to think about the protection of the natural environment.

While many of these activities require very little time commitment, they are all designed to help raise awareness of the natural beauty of the coastline around Ireland and the oceans beyond.

To find out more about the activities of Clean Coasts, or to register with a community group near you, click here:

