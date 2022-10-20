With many still finding their footing post-pandemic, while also facing into a cost-of-living crisis that’s seen soaring overheads and crippling energy bills quickly become the norm, times have never been tougher for Ireland’s small businesses.

Few groups are more aware of how concerning this situation is than the Local Enterprise Offices nationwide. Long known as a 'first-stop shop' for advice and information to help people start or develop a business, the Local Enterprise Offices are still fulfilling that vital role — but today’s climate means they’re now also helping businesses to simply keep afloat.

These challenging times must be met with more inventive measures if Irish businesses wish not only to survive, but to grow. Nobody is better tasked to help in that area than the dedicated staff who make up the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) dotted across the country.

Such was the experience of Wexford man Tom McCarthy, who worked with his LEO last year to avail of their ‘Green for Micro’ scheme.

Tom is the General Manager of Park 100 Fire & Security, a team of security and life safety specialists who use state-of-the-art equipment to design, install and commission everything from fire alarms to intruder alarms, panic buttons, CCTV and much more.

When they’re not busy making new innovations to save lives, Park 100 are doing their bit to save the planet!

“I started out with Park 100 eighteen months ago, initially as a Business Development Manager, and immediately I knew that sustainability was something that I was keen to look at,” Tom explains. “We’ve worked on wind farms and solar farms before, and the team is always really passionate about working on those kind of projects, so it just made sense to look at our own way of doing things and assess how we could be more sustainable ourselves.”

After getting in touch with their LEO, they helped Tom to secure a grant through the Green for Micro programme. This grant included funding for two days consultancy and resulted in Park 100 receiving a sustainable environmental certification – something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by their clients.

“I think it's something that we're certainly going to see a lot more of, that consumers are making a conscious choice to support businesses who can prove that they’re putting in the work to be more sustainable,” Tom explains. “We would be in tender situations quite often, and say in situations where we were one of three companies being considered for a contract, then I like to think that our green credentials and the fact that we champion sustainability could be the factor that gives us an edge over our competitors.”

As well as giving them this reputational boost, the Green for Micro scheme has already benefitted Park 100 financially. Their switch to a hybrid electric plug-in earlier this year has resulted in a 40% fuel saving — something that Tom hopes they can replicate across Park 100’s fleet of vehicles as hybrid technology improves.

Park 100 has worked on high profile projects such as access control, fire alarm maintenance, disabled refuge, and intruder alarms for the National Opera House.

This is just one of the Green for Micro actions that Tom expects to continue paying off for Park 100 well into the future. “Parts of what we embarked on, say a simple thing like changing our old fluorescent tube lighting to LED lighting, that has a financial pay back after two years, and our green consultant actually gave us a tool to work out how much energy we're saving. They break down what the consumption is with your current lights compared to the LED lights you’ve put in. It was a no brainer for us, not only are we helping the environment but we’re saving money.

“These results aren’t immediate,” Tom admits. “A lot of the steps we’re taking as part of Green for Micro involve a lot of planning, and they’re long-term measures. Unfortunately, people in general can be quite shortsighted, we like instant gratification, but this programme is something you need to really engage with and commit to. You have to realise that in some cases it will take a longer period of time for you to see any financial benefits, that it's an investment really. That’s what I think Green for Micro in general is, it’s an investment not just in the future of your business, but in the future of our planet and ourselves as a human race.”

Another great aspect of Green for Micro, Tom explains, is that those investments needn’t be huge things. “Since we started Green for Micro, we’ve recommended it to plenty of people and I think it’s something people can get involved in at any level. The lady who designed our website for Park 100 actually recently started doing some tree planting, and that’s her way of helping the planet. Sometimes people get bogged down by thoughts like ‘we only did this and we only saved that’ — but if everyone only just did that small thing and only saved that small amount, imagine how much of a difference it could make altogether?

“If everybody takes responsibility and brings their own little bit to the table, it all adds up. The brilliance of [Green for Micro] is that you're aligning yourself with, and becoming part of, a community of like-minded people that are all trying to achieve something and trying to make a difference environmentally.”

Much like Tom advises people not to be overwhelmed by the idea of making your business greener, and to start small if you can, Padraic McElwee, Chair of the Network of Local Enterprise Offices, says it’s important not to feel alienated by the language surrounding sustainability.

Padraic McElwee, Chair of the Network of Local Enterprise Offices.

“Many small businesses hear a lot about climate change, sustainability and the ‘green agenda’ but what exactly does that mean for their business? Some would even ask is it relevant to my business? The answer is that businesses simply cannot afford not to implement appropriate sustainability practices as part of their everyday business operations,” Padraic advises. “Consumers are increasingly aware of the sustainability credentials of the products and services they purchase. Large multinationals sourcing goods and services from local suppliers have an expectation that their suppliers are adopting ‘best in class’ sustainability practices.

“Green For Micro is designed to assist small businesses in taking that all important first step. I am confident that this programme will not only improve their relationship with their customers but will also assist in reducing their operational costs. Green for Micro is a ‘win win’ for the business, its customers, and our climate.”

Green for Micro is a FREE programme, available to companies with up to ten employees. There are many benefits developing a ‘greener’ policy can have on your business, including:

Increased cost savings

Improved resource efficiency (for example: using less energy, water and materials)

Reduced environmental footprint and greenhouse gas emissions

Opportunities for higher and added value on products and services

Increased access to customers, improved corporate image

Increased resilience to climate change impacts.

To find out more, visit www.localenterprise.ie/green