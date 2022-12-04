Building of the Kinsale Distillery is progressing along, bringing one of the most keenly anticipated projects in the South of Ireland a step closer to reality. Once completed, this newest distillery in the region will be home to Kinsale Spirit Company’s wildly successful portfolio of whiskeys and gins, which are enjoyed the world over, from Europe to America, Asia to the Middle East.

To mark their arrival on to the market, the Kinsale Distillery has launched its own cask club, offering members a chance to share in a drop of Irish history by becoming a central part of this exciting new chapter for Kinsale, for wider Cork and for the Irish food and drink industry.

To become a member of the Kinsale Cask Club, you’ll have to buy one of the first 500 casks that will be produced in the new distillery — and they’re set to sell out fast! Since they became available five years ago, Kinsale whiskeys and gins have already proven incredibly popular, with sales growing rapidly in that time.

Kinsale Spirit Co Directors (l-r); Colin Ross, Ernest Cantillon and Tom O'Riordan.

First sales of Kinsale Gin began in 2017 and were followed by the launch of The Battle of Kinsale Series which consists of three whiskeys; The Red Earl, Spanish Earl and Great Earl and the Wild Atlantic Irish Whiskeys, which are now exported to the United States, Asia, the Gulf, Africa and European Markets.

Overall, it’s been an unbelievable success story — one that you can now be a part of!

Kinsale Spirit Company have won countless awards for their gins and whiskeys.

“With the Kinsale Cask Club, we are delighted to give people the opportunity not just to invest in us as a business, but also join us on our journey as we bring the Kinsale brand global,” explains Kinsale Spirit Company Director Ernest Cantillon. “People will get the opportunity to come see their whiskey being distilled, laid down, tasted year by year as it matures, and to join in celebrations every year with fellow cask owners, hopefully celebrating in our success. Then finally at the end of our casks maturing, we’ll be able to toast our own unique whiskeys all together.’’

Anyone can become a member of the Kinsale Cask Club by purchasing an exclusive cask of premium single pot still or single malt Irish whiskey. Once you choose your liquid and your cask type, your name will also be stencilled on it, so you’ll truly be making your mark on the new distillery! You can even be present at the distillation or filling of your cask as well as visit, by appointment, during your cask's five year maturation stage. Members will also enjoy annual invitations to an annual gathering distillery tasting and dinner in scenic Kinsale as well as to the distillery's Annual Gathering in Newport, Rhode Island, the picturesque American coastal town twinned with Kinsale.

“This is a great opportunity to become part of our exciting journey,” says Ernest. “We are not just making spirits, we are making history and we want you to join us. We’re harnessing the energy and passion of the Wild Atlantic Way and pouring it into our Irish whiskeys and gins. Kinsale Distillery is building for future generations, and we want to offer you the chance to build for your own future generations too. Become an owner of one of the first 500 casks that will be produced in Ireland, in our new distillery at the very start of the Wild Atlantic Way. Each cask will be filled with premium single pot still or single malt Irish whiskey that has been triple distilled exclusively for you. This is an opportunity to invest for the future, to become part of a rich Irish cultural tradition, for you to begin your own family tradition by becoming part of our family, the Kinsale Cask Club.”

Ernest Cantillon, Director, Kinsale Spirit Company, Cllr Kevin Murphy and Tom O'Riordan, Director, Kinsale Spirit Company at the launch of the Kinsale Cask Club's first 500 casks at The Bulman, Kinsale.

To join the family, and find out more, head to www.kinsalespirit.com or email caskclub@kinsalespirit.com.