By using the Taxback.com Budget 2023 calculator, Irish workers can quickly get a clear picture of exactly what the Government announcement means for them. The calculator is easy to complete - simply fill out the short form here.

After inputting simple questions regarding your income, employment and other personal circumstances, the Taxback.com calculator will then outline exactly how Budget 2023 has affected your take home pay. It will also analyse your tax profile and provide you with a quick tax refund estimation.

Budget 2023 highlights

The Budget package – delivered by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath – includes a number of measures to support workers, social welfare recipients, the healthcare system and more.

Tax cuts

· €3,200 increase in the income tax standard rate cut-off point for all earners, from €36,800 to €40,000 for single individuals and from €45,800 to €49,000 for married couples and civil partners.

· Main tax credits (personal, employee, earned income) raised by €75.

· 2% increase in USC band ceiling from €21,295 to €22,920.

Housing

· Help to Buy extended at current rates until the end of 2024.

· A new tax credit for renters of €500 annually. Pre-letting expenses for landlords doubled to €10,000 and the time a property must be vacant reduced from 12 to six months.

· Vacant Homes Tax will apply to homes occupied for less than 30 days a year and charged at a rate three times the Local Property Tax.

Energy prices

· Electricity credits of €600 for all households, paid in four instalments of €200.

· Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) to be introduced and will give back 40% of increased cost of electricity bill. A monthly cap of €10,000 will apply. It will be calculated by comparing average unit prices from 2021 to 2022.

Education

· Childcare fees to be cut by 25% in 2023, with a €1,000 reduction in third level fees this year and a €500 fee reduction next year - subject to an income cap of €100,000.

· A further change will see families earning up to €62,000 pay no more than €1,500 in fees from next year plus a double student grant payment is scheduled for December.

Other key announcements

· Major expansion in GP visit card scheme bringing in 430,000 extra patients.

· Employers can give up to €1,000 in a tax-free payment in voucher form to workers, up from €500.

· One-off €200 payment to those on Living Alone Allowance.

· One-off €500 payment to people on Disability Allowance, Invalidity Pension and Blind Pension.

Find out what Budget 2023 means for you by using the Taxback Calculator

Taxback.com help you to maximise your Tax Refund - it’s your money, so let’s go get it!

At Taxback.com, our business is to save you money by getting your tax back. We file 322,000 tax returns annually, helping the huge numbers of people who overpay tax without realising it.

When applying with Taxback.com, you are guaranteed to receive your maximum Irish tax refund. Our experienced tax team will ensure you claim every tax credit and relief you’re due.

We take the confusion out of your tax issues and make sure you get back what you're owed!