How many smartphones do you think your household has sitting in drawers and cupboards at home?

When buying a new phone or upgrading, you should consider trading in your old device. Vodafone offers up to €400 when you trade-in your device, whilst giving you the chance to declutter your home and contribute to making this tech sector more sustainable.

The facts speak for themselves. Less than 15 per cent of all smartphones are recycled or traded in. Trading in a smartphone extends the life of the mobile device, reduces waste and encourages the smartphone community — that is almost everyone — to embrace a circular economy.

As the first telecommunications company in Ireland to offer an online trade-in service, Vodafone’s trade-in tool, which can value your devices from the comfort of your own home, is helping to ensure discarded devices can finally be put to use.

Whether saving money or saving the planet is your priority, Vodafone is helping you do your bit. The smart phones are either repurposed for the resale market or salvaged for their component parts. The initiative is part of its overall commitment to reduce the impact of electronic waste.

If you’ve been looking for an easy way to de-clutter your home of old technologies, it’s time to consider trading in your devices. They may be worth more than you think.

This is just one of several plans Vodafone is rolling out to help support positive environmental change. In June 2021, Vodafone announced that its entire Irish operations, including mobile and fixed networks, data centres, retail and offices, were 100 per cent powered by electricity from renewable sources, making it Ireland's first green network. Vodafone already offers repairs, insurance products and services to allow customers to keep and enjoy their devices for longer.

As part of Vodafone’s support for the development of a circular economy, this new trade-in service will help dramatically reduce the impact of electronic waste.

So, what do you need to know about trading in your device? Before you hand your smartphone in, just remember to transfer or save your data from the smartphone to ensure all of your information is backed up and secure.

Here's our guide to doing good for your pocket and the planet with Vodafone's new trade-in services:

Why is extending the life cycle of a smartphone important?

Research shows that almost 5 million smartphones in Ireland could be repurposed or recycled, which means almost everyone in the country has a smartphone they can trade-in. By trading in a smartphone with Vodafone, you can help ensure the device is refurbished, repurposed or recycled and used for as long as possible rather than being discarded the minute you get offered an upgrade.

Why is trading in a smartphone good for the planet?

A whopping 80 per cent of a smartphone's carbon footprint is generated through its manufacture, which means that the best way to reduce the environmental impact of a smartphone is to ensure its life is extended for as long as possible. Smartphones are made using a variety of precious metals and minerals, including aluminium, cobalt, copper, gold, palladium, and tungsten. As we move toward a circular economy, it is essential that we ensure we save and repurpose these natural resources. By trading in a smartphone, you can help extend its life and in doing so lower its environmental impact.

I'm an existing Vodafone customer. Where do I begin if I want to trade in my smartphone?

If you are an existing customer, Vodafone offers an easy-to-use online tool that assesses the value of a smartphone through a series of device health checks. These include cosmetic damage, touch sensitivity, screen condition and rear camera capabilities. Once you have inputted this data you will receive a personalised quote for the value of its trade-in. This service is the first of its kind to be offered in the republic of Ireland. It is hassle-free — you don’t even have to the leave the house to get your valuation.

I've received my online quote for my smartphone. What's next?

Once the quote is received, customers can print a free postage label provided by Vodafone, affix to an envelope and drop the package to a DPD collection point. Once the device passes final checks, the customer receives payment directly into the bank account that they supplied details of.

I'm not a Vodafone customer. How do I trade in my smartphone?

If you're not a Vodafone customer, you first have to switch from your provider and join Vodafone. Then you can trade-in your smartphone at one of its stores nationwide. The team there will assess and value your device and provide you with a quote.

How much can I expect to make from my trade-in?

It will depend on the device's condition, but some customers may receive up to €400 for a smartphone. If you are an existing Vodafone customer and decide to trade-in your smartphone online, you will receive cash directly into your bank account. If you are an existing Vodafone customer or a new customer and decide to trade in your smartphone at a Vodafone store, you will receive store credit, which can be used towards the purchase of a new phone or accessories.

What happens to my device once I trade it in?

Trade-in devices are recycled and repurposed, waste is minimised, and recycled parts are used to manufacture new products.

