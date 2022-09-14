The at once harrowing and uplifting tale of terrier Doodles shows us the great heights and the terrible lows of man's relations with dogs.

It is not that long ago that Doodles was a terrified, six-year-old, male terrier tied to the back of a car and shockingly dragged along the road, sustaining horrific injuries to his little body.

Terrified terrier Doodles was taken into the care of Dogs Trust Ireland after he was found with horrific injuries from being tied to the back of a car and dragged along a road. The charity is urgently appealing for foster families nationwide to help them continue with their life-saving work. All photos: ©Fran Veale

Fortunately, a member of the public who witnessed the horrifying event saw the dog break free and contacted their local authorities.

Doodles was subsequently found traumatised and cowering in a ditch, covered in extensive wounds and suffering from concussion.

Doodles was then taken into the care of Dogs Trust Ireland. Through the charity’s Regional Rehoming Programme, he was able to receive the urgent veterinary treatment he needed and was placed with a local foster family where he could recover in the comfort of a loving home.

Sad beginnings, happy ending

Reflecting upon the harrowing incident, Eimear Cassidy, Regional Rehoming Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, said: “What happened to Doodles is absolutely appalling, and something that should never happen to any sentient being. We are so grateful to the person who reported the incident and the family who fostered him and helped nurse him back to the fantastic condition he is in today.

Doodles enjoying a quiet moment in his new forever home, thanks to Dogs Trust Ireland.

"Sadly, we are seeing upsetting cases like this more frequently. These poor dogs have been through so much, so to be able to be there for them, and help find a home locally where they will be treated with love is what gets us through the sadness of cases like this. We cannot do this without our incredible network of foster families, so we are urgently appealing for more families to open their heart and home for dogs across the country.

"Thankfully for Doodles, his story ended happily as his foster family fell in love with him and decided to make his foster home, his forever home.”

Seeking foster homes for dogs

All over Ireland, dogs like Doodles need your help. Dogs Trust are urgently appealing for foster families so that they can continue to provide this life-saving service. Their Regional Rehoming Programme means more dogs can now be fostered close to where they were rescued, and then adopted straight from a foster home, meaning they will only ever experience what a loving home environment feels like. If you can open your home temporarily to a dog in need, Dogs Trust would love to hear from you via email to: Fostering@DogsTrust.ie.

Dogs Trust are in urgent need of foster families in every county to ensure dogs can be fostered close to where they are rescued, eliminating the need to travel long journeys. So far, the Regional Rehoming Programme has found loving homes for 530 dogs, from Cork to Cavan and everywhere in between.

Dogs Trust Ireland Dogs Trust has been working in Ireland since 2005 and believes every dog deserves to live a safe, healthy and happy life.

The charity won’t rest until they make Ireland a safe and happy place for dogs, so they never have to let any dog down. Through their national responsible dog ownership campaigns and education programmes, they’re here for all dogs and the people who love them.

The charity currently has 231 dogs in its care. Dogs Trust rehomes dogs all around the country via their regional rehoming programme.

www.dogstrust.ie