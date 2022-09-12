Commencing in January 2023, the UCC Executive MBA at Cork University Business School (CUBS) provides personal, organisational and career benefits. The two-year UCC CUBS Executive MBA is designed to prepare its participants to become organisational managers, innovators and leaders. CUBS has now been accredited by the AACSB and AMBA (Association of MBAs), making it a double accredited Business School, of which there are fewer than 200 worldwide.

“Our MBA is designed to develop people from being managers, into organisational innovators and leaders, and that journey adds value both to themselves as executives, and to their organisation’s ability to respond and adapt to change. Our students develop an appreciation of how all aspects of a complex organisation interconnect, and an appreciation of the role each function must play in delivering on organisational goals,” explain Dr Ronan Carbery and Dr Michelle Carr, UCC CUBS Executive MBA Co-Directors.

The UCC CUBS Executive MBA gives participants the ability to diagnose and respond to new challenges, and crucially, to lead people through a process of change.

UCC CUBS Executive MBA students study organisational decision-making and strategy and the associated key roles of operations management, organisational behaviour, and human resource management. They examine how financial analysis and performance frameworks are used, how business innovation and transformation happen, and how sustainability and resilience strategies need to be built into business models.

Participants learn to develop their own horizons

The Leadership Development Framework is an important element that runs through the two years of the Executive MBA. Each student explores their own innate preferences in key personal leadership areas.

“Through individual coaching sessions, workshops and reflective reporting our students will discover more about how they critically analyse challenging situations, about their decision-making process, and how they undertake relationship building within organisations.”

Executive MBA students are asked to explore their own development as managers and leaders. “We ask them to think about their horizontal development, which is acquiring and applying new skills and competencies, and their vertical development, which is about bigger perspective, systems thinking. We ask them to consider the issue of adaptive leadership that looks at their ability to diagnose and respond to new challenges, and crucially, how they lead people through a process of change.”

Dr Carr feels that this is particularly relevant to our increasingly uncertain world.

“Organisations are operating in more volatile and complex environments," she explains. "The task for organisational leaders is to support, challenge and facilitate their teams and employees to work collaboratively, foster innovative thinking and to expand their sense of what is possible. That is why we also focus on soft skill areas like communications, negotiations, and team building, each of which is a critical tool for the organisational leader.”

This brings direct benefits to the organisation.

“By having one of their managers on the UCC CUBS Executive MBA, an organisation is making a two-year investment in key managerial and leadership talent,” echoes Dr Carbery.

Leadership Development

The MBA student’s involvement with the Leadership Development Framework gives their organisation a more dynamic approach to decision-making and judgement and introduces an increased capacity for critical thinking and mind-set change.

“An organisation then has an executive who can lead a move to a broader strategic emphasis, allied with a focus on leading innovation within the organisation. They can develop and lead more agile approaches to problem solving, with a strong emphasis on effective team-based approaches.”

"Organisations can invest in key managerial and leadership talent through the MBA,” says Dr Ronan Carbery.

For the MBA students, the career development benefits are obvious. “The UCC CUBS Executive MBA qualification will benefit your career by identifying you as an individual with a high level of leadership ability.”

Over the past decade and more, it has helped give successive participants the strategic frameworks they needed to take on lead roles in many of Ireland’s leading companies and organisations.

Past participants have gained the skills to take on senior management roles within global multinationals, Irish SMEs, financial services, healthcare, education, and the not-for-profit sector.

The UCC CUBS Executive MBA is structured to allow its students to work and study at the same time. It is delivered in four parts across two years, with lectures taking place on Fridays and Saturdays during semester time.

Modules on the programme are delivered by senior academics from the globally accredited Cork University Business School in UCC, while also availing of teaching partner and industry practitioner expertise.

Find Out More

The next cycle is starting in January 2023. Lectures are held in the UCC Centre for Executive Education, Lapp's Quay, Cork.

The Banking Hall of UCC Centre for Executive Education, where the upcoming open evening will be held.

All are welcome to attend an Open Evening at 7pm, Thursday 29th September in the UCC Centre for Executive Education, Lapp’s Quay, Cork.

You can register to attend the open evening, and find out more about the MBA, by emailing mba@ucc.ie or by calling the MBA office at 021-490 4915.

Visit www.cubsucc.com/executive-mba/ for further information.