With increased focus on the importance of renewable energy in both Ireland’s and Europe’s energy portfolio, more and more opportunities are arising for those interested in embarking on a rewarding career at the forefront of innovation in the environmental sector.

Although energy prices continue to dominate headlines, along with the need for renewable energy projects to be fast-tracked to both alleviate this crisis as well as the climate emergency, one thing remains certain – the industry needs more highly skilled professionals eager to engage in careers in the renewable energy space.

Just recently, speaking before an Oireachtas committee, the EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson remarked how ideal Ireland is as a location for renewable energy jobs. By utilising the Atlantic Ocean in the right way, Ireland could deliver “huge opportunities” for renewable energy positions along the west coast and, by extension, across the rest of the country.

“There are few places in the world better suited for offshore renewables than Ireland, for sure,” she told TDs and Senators on the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action.

Ireland's Climate Action Plan sets a target of 80% renewable electricity by 2030.

“Here, on the edge of the windy Atlantic, gives you a great potential to produce more renewable electricity. From our side, I believe that our guidance on permitting is giving you the opportunity to boost the domestic industry massively.” Ms Simson added that this brings the “potential for job creation in communities all along the Wild Atlantic Way, as well as around the country”.

Under proposals yet to be agreed, the EU will aim to take 45% of its energy consumption from renewables by 2030. That will be an increase from the present 32 per cent target and more than double the 22 per cent share in 2020.

DP Energy is committed to being at the centre of this transformation of Ireland’s energy industry and being a significant employer for the country’s most talented and innovative individuals.

DP Energy entered into a Joint Venture with Iberdrola in February 2021 for a 3GW pipeline of offshore wind projects. As one of the world’s largest renewable energy producers, Iberdrola has substantial experience in offshore wind development and importantly, shares DP Energy’s commitment to a sustainable and ethical approach to development.

Once operational, the three off-shore wind projects will generate enough green energy to power the equivalent of 2.8 million Irish homes a year. Delivery of these schemes, hoped to be operational between 2028 and 2030, will significantly contribute to Ireland’s Climate Action Plan target of 80% renewable electricity by 2030. Supporting post-2030 Government aspirations of 30GW of offshore renewables, the DP Energy / Iberdrola joint venture will also be responsible for developing future offshore wind pipelines in Ireland.

In order for these projects to be successful, DP Energy’s will continue to add to it’s already well-qualified and enthusiastic team of people through a variety of different roles including Grid Managers, Project Managers, Community Liaison Officers and Project Engineers.

Job creation in Offshore Wind Industry

Green skills are clearly becoming increasingly important in Ireland’s journey towards achieving its Climate Action targets. Offshore wind has enormous potential for investment and job creation in Ireland through the development, construction and operation and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

Research in a recent document entitled ‘Skills for Zero Carbon: The Demand for Renewable Energy, Residential Retrofit and Electric Vehicle Deployment Skills to 2030’ produced by the National Skills Council in November 2021 details current skills availability and identifies skills gaps that we have in Ireland in terms of electricity production, heat, and transport.

This comprehensive overview can now be used to inform the curriculum development of our Universities and Technical Colleges. In tandem with the new graduate programmes, skills transition with the right training and investment can form a vital part of the workforce needed for these major infrastructure projects.

With the correct transitional training, terrestrial expertise in logistics, supply chain and engineering have the potential to form a crucial part of the offshore work force. Investment in these areas is key and a long-term outlook is also crucial to create home-grown local supply chain content.

Ireland Inc. has re-invented itself repeatedly over the years and has become a global leader in Pharma, IT and finance. Now is a prime opportunity for the country to once again position itself as a serious contender in the offshore renewables space.

In the government’s latest acceleration of renewable energy focus in its Renewable Electricity Support Scheme, it states that the area will be a major hub of employment in the coming years. For Ireland to be on track to achieve the ambitious 80% renewable electricity target by 2030, it will need to create roughly 7,020 jobs. However, with a strong workforce and joined up thinking by Government, there is no reason we can’t achieve the targets set by government.

This also underpins Ireland’s contribution towards an EU-wide 2030 renewable energy target and to Ireland’s own target of a 51% reduction in its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and related carbon budgets.

Inspiring Ireland’s future generations

Earlier this year, as part of their offshore wind portfolio joint venture with Iberdrola, DP Energy joined forces with STEAM Education Ltd to launch a series of Green Energy and Climate Action Education Programmes to inspire the next wave of climate scientists, engineers, artists and active citizens.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths and the mission of the organisation is to inspire children to love STEAM subjects, with the help of its partners and community.

The Green Energy & Climate Action Education Programmes engage 4th to 6th class students in approximately 20 local schools along the South Coast and East Coast. Through a range of participatory activities and creative and scientific processes, children are supported to understand the key issues about the climate crisis and are encouraged to engage in positive climate action in their schools, homes and wider communities.

STEAM aims to inspire children to fall in love with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths subjects.

Speaking recently, Adam Cronin, Head of Offshore at DP Energy, stated that: “The importance of engaging younger generations at an early stage will hopefully inspire them to consider STEAM related careers in the future. The energy transition taking place in Ireland will offer a wide range of career opportunities that will support the fight against climate change.”

By engaging with students so young, they can be excited about the prospects of the renewable energy sector, and encourage them to become a part of a rewarding and innovative industry that will change how we think about the environment forever.

