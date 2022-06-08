Rapid access for passengers boarding flights in Shannon Airport – and their subsequent breeze through US security upon landing in Boston, New York JFK or Newark – has been causing a wave of enthusiastic social media commentary.

Passengers at Shannon Airport taking in a view of planes sitting on the nearby runways.

Reports vary, but some passengers have said it has taken them just nine minutes from parking their car to browsing in duty free or having breakfast before take off. And, as the airport has invested in futuristic high tech scanners, security screening is seamlessly smooth half the time of traditional airport security.

It's little wonder that Sky News presenter Kay Burley tweeted: “Wonderful experience @ShannonAirport. Wafted through security. Absolutely everything can stay in your bag, including phones, liquids and laptops.” The popular news reporter said she was stunned to be through the airport and onto her flight in just six minutes. The nearest car park is a 30-second walk from the airport. The long-term cark park is just 100m further away.

“Shannon Airport is class. You can’t beat parking the car 50m from the main door and flying off to America,” tweeted Dr Joe Smart, using the handle @Donbtsmart, in response to Ms Burley.

Dr Smart was just one of many people echoing Kay Burley, all of them enthusing about their experience in Shannon Airport. Age Friendly Limerick even applauded Shannon on being the first age-friendly airport in the world.

Perhaps the biggest bonus for Shannon’s passengers, however, is when they sail through security upon arrival in Boston, New York JFK or Newark. As Shannon Airport is home to a US Customs service, the US airports effectively treat these passengers like US residents when they land in America rather than the stricter security experienced by incoming tourists.

“One family from Cork told me recently that flying out of Shannon to the States got their holiday off to the best possible start,” said Trevor Curran, Marketing Manager, Shannon Airport. “It took them around 90 minutes to drive from Cork and just another 10 or 15 minutes to get from their car, through booking and security and relax in restaurants in the departures.

“It really gives the airport staff a lift when they hear that kind of reaction from passengers. Our US Pre-Clearance Facility makes a huge difference for passengers. People who fly from other airports can take an hour or even two to get through security once they land in the US.

“That’s the last thing you need to face when you land. With Covid having restricted people’s travels for the past two years, it’s great to hear our passengers getting their well-earned holidays off to such a great start.”

Shannon Airport unveiled its new €2.5m state-of-the-art security screening system last year, part of a €17m programme of works underway at the airport campus, including a new €12.7m hold baggage screening facility.

The passenger and baggage X-ray technology is so accurate that any security beeps can be narrowed so as to avoid passengers having to take off shoes, take liquids and laptops out of their suitcases or so many other inconveniences still common in airports all over the world.

American dream destinations

Dreaming of a post-Covid holiday of a lifetime? Shannon Airport offers flights to New York JFK, New York Newark and Boston. Having skipped through customs, your adventure begins in earnest.

A selection of views inside Shannon Airport, where the proximity of parking and the streamlined systems add up to passengers being seated on board within minutes of parking their cars.

While each of New York’s boroughs has a lot to offer, Manhattan continues to be the biggest draw for tourists – and for good reason. The City That Never Sleeps is a visitor’s dream, where every turn feels like stepping into a movie scene – from the neon lights of Times Square to the tranquillity of Central Park.

If you’re travelling to Boston for the first time, don’t miss the Freedom Trail, a red brick path that winds through the city leading visitors to 16 historic markers that tell the story of Boston through the years, including Boston Common, Massachusetts State House, Benjamin Franklin’s statue, and the Boston Massacre Monument. Boston boasts a lively nightlife scene, particularly on Lansdowne Street near Kenmore Square, and hotels and guesthouses to suit every budget.

