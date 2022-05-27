The opening of Lyreco’s new Dublin premises supports their commitment to €34 million of investment as part of their long-term plans for growing their Irish business – including a corporate HQ and regional distribution centre. Lyreco already has the largest field-based sales force in the industry, and its new warehouse is the biggest of its kind in Ireland, paving the way for a growth spurt likely to take the company onto a new level.

Lyreco is one of Ireland’s leading workplace solutions providers, and the move into the stunning new facility in Rathcoole, Co Dublin coincides with its 50-year celebrations in Ireland.

“We’ve been quietly supporting Irish businesses for half a century, but the opening of our new premises shows that we are stepping up to the next level,” says Michael Milward, managing director of Lyreco UK and Ireland. “Our new Irish facility is part of an expansion plan that will see us creating 50 new jobs while significantly increasing our partnerships with indigenous suppliers as we help Irish companies adapt to new ways of working.

“We have come a long way in the past 50 years and we’re really happy to be continuing our Irish journey, delivering a great working day to businesses across the region,” he adds. “Today is a proud occasion for the Lyreco family both here in Ireland and around the world.”

Founded in France in 1926, Lyreco operates in more than 40 countries and works with clients in retail, hospitality, industry, healthcare, construction, education and other sectors, as well as satisfying the growing demand for home office and hybrid working solutions.

Workplace partner

In Ireland, Lyreco stocks more than 7,000 products at its new distribution centre including general office supplies and stationery, cleaning and catering products, hygiene and personal protective equipment. As part of the company’s UK and Ireland subsidiary, Lyreco last year delivered more than 2 million orders to some 47,000 customers.

The opening of Lyreco’s new Dublin facility will further enhance the company’s ability to support customers with their diverse workplace needs. Catering giant Compass, for example, sources a range of specialist products and services from Lyreco while the two work closely to replace disposable catering supplies with recyclable alternatives.

Lyreco team: Nick Dacey, supply chain director; Michael Milward, managing director; Rob Jones, Nespresso for Business director; Michael Walby, country head of sales Ireland; and Anjanette Fletcher, customer services director.

Another client is Glandore, which offers flexible workspaces in Dublin, Cork and Belfast. Glandore’s partnership with Lyreco has expanded from general office supplies to the full spectrum of workplace solutions, including the Nespresso Professional coffee service, which comes with a suite of sustainable benefits such as recycling collections and compostable cups.

Sustainability focus

In recent years Lyreco has emerged as a sector leader in sustainable workplace support. Its Lyreco Goodness initiative – which includes an extensive range of sustainable products – emphasises social value, sustainability and wellbeing, allowing partner companies to share the positive impact and contribute to their own sustainability ambitions.

Meanwhile, as part of its commitment to the communities in which it operates Lyreco is also working towards a strict set of environmental and social targets, including zero waste to landfill by 2025 (its Irish facility currently boasts 98 per cent zero waste to landfill). This ties in with the company’s global pledge to achieve a circular economy, with products and solutions being upcycled, reused and producing no waste.

Lyreco Ireland is one of the only companies in the market leveraging a private fleet of vans for more than 90 per cent of their customer deliveries.

“We work really hard across the business to minimise our social and environmental impact,” says Michael Walby, Lyreco Ireland’s country head of sales. “As part of that, we’re committed to living up to the Lyreco Goodness values in everything we do, which helps us maintain our position as a sector leader in sustainability.

“Our Lyreco Goodness philosophy includes our efforts to support employee wellbeing as well as multiple CSR initiatives such as our charity partnership with Pieta House,” he says. “We all want to ensure that Lyreco continues to be an employer of choice, and the opening of our new Dublin facility and expansion of our fantastic team here will support that goal.”

Lyreco family

The official opening of Lyreco’s new Dublin “home” was celebrated by a gathering of customers and staff, many of whom have been with the company for many years. Lyreco’s Irish operation is notable in having the longest-standing staff tenure of the entire global organisation and employees say there is a strong family culture that inspires loyalty.

Customer care manager Michelle Larkin, who has been with Lyreco for almost 35 years, knows more than most about this family culture. Five of Larkin’s seven sisters have worked for the company while her father also spent 30 years as a Lyreco employee. Two of her sisters currently work at Lyreco, including despatch supervisor Claire McHugh and senior customer service operator Sarah McHugh.

“People are very close; there’s a family-oriented culture that everyone appreciates,” Michelle Larkin says.

Michelle Larkin (right), customer care manager, with her sisters and colleagues Sarah McHugh, senior customer service operator, and Claire McHugh, despatch supervisor.

That theme was taken up by Audrey Sherry, Lyreco’s national account manager, who has also been with the company for more than 30 years.

“The human side of the company is very important. It helps that we are long-term friends as well as co-workers and that’s on the client side too,” she says. “We have a very strong brand name, and I think clients really respect and appreciate what we are doing on the green/sustainability front, too.”

Changing face of work The changing face of work and escalating climate crisis are forcing companies to re-think the workplace and seek better, more efficient solutions to support their people and mission. With its new Dublin facility now up and running, Lyreco appears ready to meet those demands both now and in the future.

For more information, see www.why.lyreco.com/Ireland