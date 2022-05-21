Gas Networks Ireland operates Ireland’s €2.7bn, 14,617km national gas network, connecting over 710,000 homes and businesses to a safe secure supply of natural gas. By replacing natural gas with renewable gases, such as biomethane and hydrogen, and complementing intermittent renewable electricity, Gas Networks Ireland is supporting Ireland’s journey to a cleaner energy future.

Gas Networks Ireland is committed to protecting biodiversity across its business and in the communities where it operates.

In April, Gas Networks Ireland was named Green Public Sector Organisation of the Year at the 2022 Green Awards. This was the third year in a row the national utility has been recognised for its commitment to sustainability and dedication in maintaining the highest standard of excellence in their operation of the gas network at the awards.

The Gas Networks Ireland Sustainability Team.

One of only 46 companies in Ireland to hold a Business Working Responsibly Mark, Gas Networks Ireland was also recognised for “taking coordinated action on climate issues” and achieved a ‘B‘ in the Carbon Disclosure Platform (CDP) global emissions ratings, exceeding the global, European and sector averages to finish in the top quartile of all businesses assessed globally.

In 2021 Gas Networks Ireland advanced its Sustainability Strategy with a focused Biodiversity Action Plan. The plan aims to change how the business interacts with nature and biodiversity through all its functions, including how all new above-ground installations are designed and built and how its offices and sites are maintained. The overall goal of the plan is to achieve best practice in biodiversity across all of Gas Networks Ireland’s operations by 2025 in line with the National Biodiversity Action Plan.

GNI gas installation in Cork where wild flower meadow was planted in 2021.

To further safely support and enhance biodiversity, Gas Networks Ireland has also developed new landscaping guidelines specifically for its sites and locations around the country. The guidelines explain how and where meadows can be grown, guidance on planting native trees, how to maintain hedgerows, as well as how Sustainable Urban Drainage Schemes (SUDS) can enhance biodiversity. These ways of working have been adopted by Gas Networks Ireland’s Operations, Design and Planning teams whenever opportunities arise.

To see what impact and improvements all this effort is having Gas Networks Ireland commissioned the development of a biodiversity measurement method, which looks at habitats on Gas Networks Ireland sites and scores them according to their condition and biodiversity value.

Gas Networks Ireland is currently using this tool to audit all of its sites to get a baseline starting point and highlight their potential for increasing biodiversity value. The sites will be measured again over time to track biodiversity improvements.

Gas Networks Ireland is on a continuous journey to reduce emissions as well as to support and promote biodiversity within the communities where it operates. Gas Networks Ireland’s fourth annual Sustainability Report, which is in line with the Global Reporting Initiative standard and includes more highlights from 2021, will be published later this quarter.

To find out more, head to www.gasnetworks.ie/sustainability.