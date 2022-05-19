Ambitious executives and working managers can accelerate their career, build an international network and enhance their leadership skills by undertaking the UCC CUBS Executive MBA, which is currently enrolling entrants for the class commencing in January 2023.

The two-year Executive MBA programme is delivered by Cork University Business School (CUBS) at University College Cork.

The programme is designed to prepare its participants to become organisational managers, innovators, and leaders. Over the past decade and more, it has helped give participants the strategic frameworks they needed to take on senior roles in many of Ireland’s leading companies.

The Executive MBA programme has enabled participants to develop the skills required to take on senior management roles within global multinationals, Irish SMEs, financial services, healthcare, education, and the not-for-profit sector.

Many people will be aware of how an MBA can open up new career paths. What some may not be aware of is the unique nature of the UCC CUBS Executive MBA.

Developing tomorrow's business leaders

The programme is led by Dr Ronan Carbery and Dr Michelle Carr. They believe the success of the UCC CUBS Executive MBA lies in how it provides a strong understanding of the core organisational functions and disciplines, but moves beyond that to provide an integrative, critical understanding of the foundations and practice of management and leadership.

Dr Ronan Carbery, Co-Director of the UCC CUBS Executive MBA.

“Our MBA is designed to enable participants to transition from being managers to organisational innovators and leaders, and that journey adds value both to themselves as executives, and to their organisation’s ability to respond and adapt to change. Those undertaking the Executive MBA develop an appreciation of how all aspects of an organisation interconnect, and an appreciation of the role each function must play in delivering on organisational goals,” said Dr Carbery.

According to Dr. Carr “This requires an understanding of functions and disciplines outside of their existing professional competence. So, our students look at organisational decision making and strategy and the associated key roles of operations management, organisational behaviour, and human resources management. They examine how financial analysis and performance frameworks are used, how business innovation and transformation happen, and how sustainability has become a core business plan imperative.”

Central to the development of this understanding of the complexity of organisations is a careful approach to class composition, intended to ensure that class participants are exposed to a variety of professional expertise and career backgrounds. This also contributes to the development of communication, negotiation and team-building skills.

According to Dr Carbery and Dr Carr “Considerable emphasis is placed on creating an environment conducive to the peer-to-peer learning that we believe is vital to the UCC CUBS Executive MBA experience.”

Modules on the programme are delivered by senior academics from Cork University Business School in UCC, while also availing of teaching partner and industry practitioner expertise.

Co-Director Dr Michelle Carr says the MBA programme provides a strong understanding of core organisational functions and disciplines.

The International Study Visit is an important element in the UCC CUBS Executive MBA experience. It is a chance for the class to travel and work together over the space of a week.

It affords students an opportunity to apply their programme learning within an international context; critically analysing a given management challenge and formulating a solution to that challenge.

In the past the class has travelled to Barcelona, Bologna, Brussels, and Helsinki; meeting and working with companies and their senior management teams in those cities.

The student development from manager to innovator to leader is structured by the Leadership Development Framework. “Through individual coaching sessions, workshops and reflective reporting, our students explore the scope and nature of their strategic thinking, define learning patterns that they will utilise throughout their career, and become innovative leaders, adaptive to change” said Dr Carbery.

The UCC Executive CUBS MBA is structured to allow its students to work and study at the same time. It is delivered in four parts across two years, with lectures taking place on Fridays and Saturdays during semester time.

The next cycle commences in January 2023.

Open Evening

There will be an Open Evening held at 7pm, Thursday 2nd June in the UCC Centre for Executive Education, Lapp’s Quay, Cork.

The UCC Centre for Executive Education will host the upcoming Open Evening.

“This open evening is a great opportunity to learn more about our MBA by meeting with current students, graduates, members of the teaching team and myself”, said Dr Carbery.

You can register to attend the open evening, and find out more about the MBA, by emailing mba@ucc.ie or by calling the MBA office at 021-490 4915.