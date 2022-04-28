How did you get started in UPMC as General Manager for UPMC Sports Medicine?

I came from Waterford Institute of Technology where I was Head of Sport and International Business and oversaw the development and management of WIT Arena. Through that role, I regularly worked with UPMC as they delivered their first international Sports Medicine Clinic in the WIT Arena. A role came up with the organisation and I was delighted to come on board.

Why did you choose to work with UPMC?

As a native of Waterford, I was very aware of UPMC and the growth they have undertaken since the purchase of UPMC Whitfield Hospital in 2018. I saw the ambition of the organisation as they seek to provide access to care to communities close to home. UPMC is a renowned international healthcare provider committed to exceptional patient care and academic research. For patients, this means they don’t have to travel far for expert, comprehensive care and I wanted to be part of delivering that.

What are you working on at present?

Expanding access to care for both UPMC Sports Medicine and UPMC Institute for Health to facilities and communities across Ireland. It is a busy, yet very exciting project to be working on. In recent weeks, we have announced two further UPMC Sports Medicine Clinics in Limerick and Tipperary in partnership with Technological University Shannon (TUS) that will be delivered in the Summer and we also announced Ireland’s first UPMC Institute for Health at the NUIG Connacht GAA Air Dome in Mayo

What is the best part of your job?

The people I deal with on a daily basis. Whether it is working with our extremely talented team of healthcare professionals as they deliver life changing medicine or providing access to care to our patients so that we can help them improve their quality of life. I love building relationships with our people, our multidisciplinary teams, and with the community.

John Windle, General Manager of UPMC Sports Medicine.

What is a defining career moment or high point?

This year is up there. Working to expand our Sports Medicine and Institute for Health services this year and the progress we have made to date with the announcement of the new facilities has been very rewarding. At present, we have the UPMC Sports Medicine Clinic at the WIT Arena, yet by the end of 2022, we will have three additional Sports Medicine Clinics and the UPMC Institute for Health facility. It is great progress to have made.

What's the best piece of professional advice you've received?

Put the patient at the centre of all decisions you make. Healthcare is very much a service industry, and we must be always focused on providing a better service for our patients as they access care within and across any of our UPMC facilities.

If you could go back in time and give yourself a piece of advice at the start of your career, what would that be?

Ask more questions - put your hand up more and don’t be afraid to take on new tasks and accept new challenges.

What would you say are the key skills and capabilities necessary to be good at what you do?

People skills and the ability to build relationships with people. Regardless of the field you work in, building solid relationships and partnerships can have a direct impact on both professional progress and self-success. Knowing how to build relationships is a valuable skill and whether it is dealing with our fantastic team, partnering with others on exciting projects, or helping our patients, it is key to what I do.

What is the best career lesson you have learned so far?

Have honesty and integrity in everything that you do. This will always stand to you, throughout a career or throughout life.

Is there a particular book or resource you’d recommend to someone early in their career?

My favourite book is The Ride of a Lifetime – Lessons in Creative Leadership by Robert Iger, the former CEO of Disney. This charts his fifteen years leading Disney and he shares what he learnt along the way. It’s a great lesson in taking on new challenges, working with your team, building a great team environment, and developing positive relationships with external people and companies.

