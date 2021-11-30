Distilled nearby a truly breathtaking coastline, Kinsale Spirit Company's Gin and trio of Whiskeys really are a thing of unique natural beauty.

Little wonder that Kinsale Gin and the 'Battle of Kinsale' trio of whiskeys – Red Earl Irish Whiskey, Spanish Earl Single Malt Irish Whiskey and Great Earl Single Grain Irish Whiskey – are award-winning brands in China, the USA and other overseas markets.

Each of these products has its own unique bespoke flavour. The success story that is Kinsale Spirit Company has much to do with the vision and dedication of its creators.

Founder of Kinsale Spirit Company and resident of Kinsale, Tom O'Riordan bought a small still and began making small batches of gin with his sister, Clodagh, in his kitchen.

Using various botanicals, some traditional, some foraged from the local area, 60+ batches, and many sampling sessions with friends and family later, they hit upon the unique recipe that is now Kinsale Gin. Licences were obtained, the first batch of 100 bottles was made up, production was contracted and the rest, as they say, is history.

Rapidly growing in domestic and overseas markets, the company's future plans include the development of its core brands and the construction of a distillery and, eventually, a visitor centre in Kinsale.

The Battle of Kinsale trio of Whiskeys

Red Earl Irish Whiskey is “as bold as the hero that inspires it”. The whiskey is inspired by Red Hugh O'Donnell, one of the great heroes of Irish history. As chieftain of a powerful Irish dynasty in north west Ireland, he led numerous successful battles against the forces of Queen Elizabeth I. He became Earl of Tyrconnell after escaping five years of captivity in Dublin Castle at the hands of the English army, aided by Hugh O'Neill, the Great Earl. He joined forces with the Spanish Armada to play an heroic role in the Battle of Kinsale in 1601. Today he is buried near the Rioja wine region in Spain.

The 70cl bottle of Red Earl Irish Whiskey, €39, has a medium-bodied mouthfeel that ends in a long, warm and moreish finish. Click HERE.

Spanish Earl Single Malt Irish Whiskey is inspired by Juan del Aguila, who led armies across Europe and Africa. He fought alongside Red Hugh O'Donnell and The Great Earl during an arduous, two-month campaign at the Battle of Kinsale. During this time, he lodged in Portney’s Lane, Cork, and was a popular figure with locals. This influences the stout finish of Spanish Earl Single Malt Irish Whiskey, combined with a hint of rum ageing, for extra sweetness and nose. Spanish Earl Single Malt Irish Whiskey is triple-distilled, triple-casked, fearless to its core.

The 70cl bottle of Spanish Earl Single Malt Irish Whiskey, €45, has a nice bit of length, with a little bit of raisin on the back-end. Click HERE.

Great Earl Single Grain Irish Whiskey is inspired by Hugh “The Great Earl” O'Neill, who rescued Red Hugh O Donnell, following his escape from Dublin Castle. They both fought side-by-side with Juan del Aguila, “the Spanish Earl,” at the Battle of Kinsale in 1601. Leaving Ireland in the Flight of the Earls in 1607, he died in Rome nine years later, where he is still buried and immortalised in a fresco in Vatican City. The Great Earl Single Grain Irish Whiskey is casked in Rechar and Virgin oak, then finished in Italian Sangiovese casks, a nod to O'Neill's final days in Rome.

A 70cl bottle of Great Earl Single Grain Irish Whiskey, €39, triple-casked, is defiantly Irish and unflinching like its namesake. Click HERE.

Botanicals in Kinsale Gin

Kinsale Gin combines floral notes of meadowsweet, elderflower and elderberries with an exotic aroma of lemon verbena and lemon geranium to dance around spicy juniper. The company hand-picks local botanicals to produce complete perfection. All 21 botanicals have been carefully chosen to bring something spectacular to each bottle of Kinsale Gin. Gathered seasonally and sensibly, the production team sees that enough is left behind for the local wildlife and ensure future growth. The sweetness from the elderflower combined with the bitterness of these local juniper berries create a balanced yet exquisite explosion.

Kinsale Gin, made with 21 local hand-picked local botanicals, all gathered seasonally and sensibly, leaving plenty behind for the local wildlife and to ensure future growth.

Kinsale Gin makes an ideal Christmas gift for just €39 for a 70cl bottle. Click HERE.

The beautifully packaged Kinsale Gin Hamper, €59, includes 1 bottle of Kinsale Gin 70cl, 2 branded balloon glasses and 2 premium tonics. Click HERE.