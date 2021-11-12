Nature photographers bring incredible dedication both to their craft and to the natural world they capture — as is clearly evident in Love Your Coast 2021.

Below you will find 50 stunning images captured by the finalists in Love Your Coast 2021, the annual photography competitition hosted by Clean Coasts.

The creativity and dedication of these photographers is also helping to raise awareness of the actions people can take to protect the natural beauty of Ireland's coast.

The gallery, below, contains all 50 shortlisted Love Your Coast 2021 images as well as the stories of how these images were captured.

www.irishexaminer.com/loveyourcoast21

A member of An Taisce, the independent charitable voice for the environment and for heritage issues, Clean Coasts hosts a range of activities throughout the year to encourage people to think about the protection of the natural environment.

These activities include the #2minutebeachclean campaign, hosting the Ocean Hero Awards and a range of thought-provoking activites with local communities and across social media.

While many of these activities require very little time commitment, they are all designed to help raise awareness of the natural beauty of the coastline around Ireland and the oceans beyond.

To find out more about the activities of Clean Coasts, or to register to with a community group near you, click here:

www.cleancoasts.org