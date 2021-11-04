Liver fluke is a widespread problem in Ireland and has significant impact on the welfare and productivity of cattle.

Infection may cause reduced and slower liveweight gain and poor carcase formation in growing cattle.

Studies have also shown that subclinical liver fluke infection in breeding stock can result in reduced fertility, increased calving intervals and an increase in metabolic diseases post-calving.

Maura Langan, Norbrook Veterinary Advisor, explains: “The risk of fluke is greatest from late summer on and at this time of year as we approach the housing period, many farmers will be thinking about treating their cattle for liver fluke.

"There are a range of different flukicides on the market and we generally classify them based on the stages of fluke that they are effective against.”

Solantel Pour-On is the first single-active, pour-on flukicide for cattle to be licensed in the UK and Ireland. Solantel Pour-on contains 200mg/ml closantel and is licensed for the treatment of late immature (>7 weeks) and adult Fasciola hepatica (liver fluke) infestations in cattle.

A fluke-only treatment is likely to be the most appropriate treatment for adult cattle that have good immunity to gut worms or cattle that have received a persistent wormer, such as Taurador (doramectin) five weeks prior to housing.

Concerns around anthelmintic resistance mean that the industry is adopting a more responsible approach to parasite treatment. Rather than treating frequently at set intervals, farmers are being encouraged to treat less often and only where necessary.

Individual treatment plans

Individual treatment plans should be devised for the different management groups according to level of exposure and immunity.

“Generally, when treating cattle for fluke in autumn, two approaches are used. Treatment can be delayed for a number of weeks to allow the fluke to mature.

"By waiting seven weeks before treating cattle with Solantel Pour-on, any fluke acquired just before housing will then be susceptible to treatment. Alternatively, if you’re worried about a heavy fluke burden, your vet may recommend you treat straightaway at housing.”

Solantel Pour-On is a useful fluke treatment option for farmers, who are are being encouraged, due to concerns around anthelmintic resistance, to treat less often and only where necessary.

Solantel Pour-On is easy to apply and non-invasive for cattle, with a meat withdrawal of 63 days. The product should be applied along the midline of the back in a narrow strip between the withers and the tail head.

Animals should be weighed and grouped according to bodyweight to avoid over or under-dosing.

Solantel Pour-On is not suitable for use in dairy cattle but can be used in youngstock and heifers up until the second half of pregnancy.

Because there are limited flukicides licensed for use in dairy cows and concerns about triclabendazole resistance, this may be an opportunity to introduce an alternative active ingredient as part of a whole herd parasite control plan.

