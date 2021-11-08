Households are facing an inordinate increase in their energy prices this winter due to supply and demand on the global wholesale market.

While there are quick tips and tricks to reducing your home energy usage that will provide modest savings, a longer-term investment makes for a more valuable solution, "Improving the energy efficiency of your home not only improves home comfort, but it increases its value and saves you money in the long run," said SEAI marketing campaigns manager, Susan Andrews.

"It's the long-term benefit that's really important. We focus on the upfront cost and it is off-putting, but in the long run, if you do an energy upgrade, for example, improving your insulation, putting in high-performance windows, or even going that step further and putting in a heat pump system - all of that is going to have a long-term benefit by reducing your annual energy bills.

"You are getting a payback if you invest in home energy improvements, both financially and in terms of home comfort."

Speaking of the cost of a home energy upgrade, Susan said, "There’s no one cost to upgrading a home — every house is different, there’s a different BER rating for each one, you need to look at the individual house itself, for example, how many people live in the home and how do they consume energy at home. There are so many important factors to be considered."

Grants and planning your home energy upgrade

If your home was built pre 2006 then it probably needs multiple upgrades to increase comfort levels and reduce your energy bills. Available to all homeowners, SEAI provides a number of ways to plan and manage your home energy upgrade and grant applications.

SEAI offers three routes to a home energy upgrade grant depending on your requirements. If you are planning a large home energy upgrade and would like full support, then the one-stop-shop service is for you.

If you just want to do one or two home energy upgrades and would like to manage the process yourself, then the individual energy upgrade grants are the right option. And for qualifying homeowners, there is the free energy upgrade option. You can find out more about what grants are available and the best upgrade journey for you here.

According to Susan, "If you want to do a number of energy upgrades and can do it in one go that's better, we have one-stop-shop providers who project-manage this for you and help you on that journey. They look after the works and the grant process, making it easier for the homeowner."

However, you don't have to do it all in one go— "We do have individual grants to help homeowners who want to do it over time in a piecemeal fashion. They can apply easily online and once the grant is approved, they can start their works. The homeowners cover the cost of works and when the work is finished, they claim the grant back. There are lots of options."

More financial providers are coming on board with their green energy loans to support home energy upgrades; "We're going to see more and more of that so it's important for homeowners to look at the different options," said Susan.

"SEAI supports are there to help homeowners and we're all the time improving the grants and increasing the offerings to help them on their home energy upgrade journey."

When planning your home energy upgrade, you should consider approaching it in three steps. According to Susan, following this process gives you the best results for your investment at every stage.

Assess

A good starting point for your home energy upgrade is to carry out a BER assessment. This will tell you how your home is performing in terms of energy efficiency and what steps you can take to improve it. After the assessment, you will receive an Advisory Report which will give you a personalised roadmap to bring your home up to an energy rating of B2 or better and let you know what grant supports are available

Insulate

The next step in your home energy upgrade journey is to improve your home insulation and ensure you are not losing your valuable heat through uninsulated roofs, walls, windows, or floors. On average, a home loses 20 – 30% of its heat through poorly insulated walls. A well-insulated home will significantly increase your comfort levels and make your home more energy-efficient, thus reducing your heating bills. The SEAI offers homeowners insulation grants ranging from €400 for attic or cavity wall insulation up to €6,000 for external wall insulation.

Add Renewables

Once your home is well insulated you should then consider installing renewable technologies such as a heat pump system, solar PV or solar thermal. By adding renewables, you are improving the overall energy efficiency of your home and reducing your carbon footprint.

Heat Pump Systems

Installing a heat pump system in a well-insulated home will transform the comfort levels in your home and reduce your heating bills by improving your energy efficiency. Heat pumps are a highly efficient alternative heating system to fossil fuel oil or gas boilers, so you are also supporting the environment by reducing your carbon emissions. If your home is suitable for a heat pump you can avail of a SEAI grant worth €3,500.

If a heat pump is not suitable for your home, you could consider installing heating controls which will give you greater control over heating and hot water, help you reduce your energy usage by up to 20%, and save you money on your home heating bills.

Solar PV Systems

On average, a solar PV system can save between €200-€300 per year on your domestic electricity bill and will make a positive impact on the BER rating of your home. Generating your own renewable electricity means you are using cleaner energy and reducing your carbon emissions.

Solar Thermal Systems

By investing in a solar thermal system, you can meet 50-60% of your annual hot water requirement and save on your heating bills.

Breaking down the benefits

The number one benefit, according to Susan is having a warmer, cosier, and healthier home. Through SEAI's own first-hand experience of talking to many homeowners who've gone through the home energy upgrade journey, "we know how much they value the improved comfort levels and also the cost savings in their annual energy bills."

In some cases, homeowners feel like they've added an extension to their home. They're now using rooms that they've never used before because they were too cold. "It gives customers that feeling of having a larger, more comfortable home."

Along with comfort, there's also a health benefit. "If you move away from burning fossil fuels, you're going to improve the air quality in your home," said Susan.

An example of a more energy-efficient and renewable heating system is a heat pump. "Heat pumps use internal and external temperature sensors to keep the temperature in your home constant which is much healthier for you. "

The second benefit of a home energy upgrade is cost savings. "With a well-insulated home, you will benefit from having lower energy bills because you're not losing your valuable heat through drafty roofs and walls," she said.

The third benefit is that homeowners who carry out home energy upgrades are more likely to reduce their carbon footprint. If you move away from fossil fuels and use the likes of heat pumps, or other renewable technologies such as solar panels to generate your own energy you'll reduce your energy consumption: "Using cleaner sources of energy is going to reduce your emission output and improve your carbon footprint."

Another benefit to a home energy upgrade "that people sometimes forget" is that upgrading your home energy both modernises your home and improves your BER rating, both of which will increase the value of your property.

Discover a new world of comfort and join the thousands of Irish homes enjoying a Home Energy Upgrade with government grants from SEAI. Find out more here.