It truly is a family affair at O’Brien’s Garage, with the entire family working towards the same goal, delivering exceptional customer service to each and every customer to encourage repeat business which has so far been a success.

O’Briens Garage has been in business since 1988 when it was set up in Midleton by Philip O’Brien as a service centre and has grown from strength to strength. In 1996, Philip & his wife Mary opened their premises on the Cork Rd, Midleton. The same year, the business was appointed Mazda Dealers at this location where they still operate from today alongside their two sons, Martin & Killian.

The O'Brien Family, 1996

“After 8 years as a service centre, our parents set up the Mazda dealership here at the Cork Rd in Midleton in 1996. Like many other businesses, we’ve had our challenges down through the years but thankfully we have stood the test of time and we envision that our success will continue for many more years to come,” said After-Sales Manager, Martin O’Brien.

“Our sales department endeavour to provide excellent customer service to each of our customers, and to reward our customers' loyalty, we back up this experience with an equally impressive after-sales customer experience.”

Philip and Mary O'Brien and their sons Martin and Killian pictured in the showroom in the family business, O'Brien's Garage, Midleton, Co. Cork, celebrating 25 years as the home of Mazda in Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Services for all makes and models

As they celebrate 25 years as the home of Mazda in Cork, O’Briens Garage stocks the entire Mazda range. Showcasing the best in design and latest technology, ranging from the Mazda 2, an unmissable sporty supermini, to the spacious Mazda CX-30 and the ever-popular Mazda CX-5 – customers truly experience the best that Mazda has to offer at O’Briens Garage Midleton.

O’Briens Garage stocks an impressive range of quality used cars while their Service Centre provides a full range of serving & repairs for all makes & models.

The Mazda 3 GS-L 2.0P

“As the roads get busier following an extended period of the pandemic’s restrictions, cars have been parked up for extended periods, it’s important that drivers ensure that all moving components are in good working order. We have seen a big increase in our customers getting their vehicles ready for Winter. All our Winter Servicing is complete with a Full “Bonnet to Boot” Vehicle Health Check with fully transparent pricing for any additional work identified for your vehicle.

"We always ensure that our customers get value for money when they visit our service centre, whether it’s a small job such as a bulb replacement or bigger job like a routine service or repair, we ensure that our customers are back on the road as quickly as possible."

While your vehicle is in the O’Briens Garage Service Dept, you can be assured you will be taken care of in their comfortable waiting area, and with the growth of remote working, they now offer private office space to allow customers to work while their vehicle is in for service or repair.

MD of Mazda Ireland, John Perry said, “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate both Philip and Mary on their 25th anniversary of representing Mazda in Cork.

This is a great achievement for a business that is built on exceptional dedication and service delivered by the team in O’Brien’s to their Mazda customers.

The industry has changed significantly over the past 25 years and reaching this milestone is down to the leadership and the team’s ability to adapt to an ever-changing industry.

With the move to Electrification with our MX-30 and alternative technologies for 2022, I am confident through our continued successful partnership with O’Brien’s, our representation and continued growth of the Mazda brand in Cork will remain.

I would again like to take this opportunity to congratulate Philip, Mary, and the team on such a special milestone and wish them continued success.”

The people behind the business

The success of any business is always down to the people, be it the customers or the team. For O’Brien’s, the business ethos is to put the customer first and ensure that they are always receiving an exceptional customer service experience. Each team member at O’Briens is enthusiastic, passionate and knowledgeable about the products and services they provide. When you visit O’Briens Garage, you can be assured that there will always be a friendly face ready to help you find the most suitable car to fit your needs.

“Our team boasts exceptional product knowledge and expertise so much so that this year also marks significant work anniversaries for three long standing team members. Our parts manager, Dave O’Brien, celebrates 30 years working with O’Briens Garage, having begun his career as an apprentice mechanic under Philip O’Brien back in 1991. Pauline Hayes in our Service Department and Roy Corbett in our Sales Department, both celebrate 20 years with O’Briens Garage. Their loyalty and decication is greatly appreciated by both the team and customers alike."

Those who celebrated work anniversaries with O'Briens. Pictured (L-R) Philip O’Brien, Pauline Hayes, Roy Corbett, Dave O’Brien.

Driving sustainabity

Many drivers are now opting for more environmentally friendly driving options when choosing their new car. According to Mazda’s Sustainability Report, ‘The Mazda Group aims to promote environmental protection and contribute a better society while maintaining harmony with nature in its business activities worldwide’.

With the launch of the All-Electric Mazda MX-30 earlier this year, “Mazda has put sustainability and its customers values at its core with this vehicle. Looks and style are not compromised with this eye-catching vehicle from the outside, its interiors are complete with vegan leatherette finishes. We look forward to growing the business with this strong focus on sustainability” concluded Martin.

If you would like to find out more, call 021-4631904 or experience the beauty of driving a Mazda for yourself, by visiting their showroom on the Cork Rd in Midleton, P25 C439, a member of their team will be ready and waiting to assist you.

Visit the O’Briens Garage digital showroom, open 24/7 at www.obriensgarage.ie