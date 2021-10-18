Our homes have never been more lived-in than they have over the past year. Making small changes to it can make your time there more enjoyable. With City Tiles & Bathrooms it's the little things that can make a huge difference that won't break the bank.

City Tiles & Bathrooms was established by Pat Roche and Michael Tyrrell who collectively have over 50 years of tile and bathroom retailing experience. Pat Roche said;

"For us, it's about the quality of the customer experience who come to shop at our 4 wonderful showrooms and the superb service that we strive to give to every customer to ensure that their project is a wonderful success."

Their philosophy is to deliver the best range of tiles to customers while leading the way with new and innovative colours, textures, sizes, and designs.

At City Tiles & Bathrooms, there is something to suit everyone. Whether it’s for a bathroom, a hallway, a patio, or even your kitchen splashback, you will find exactly what you need in any of their showrooms. They also have a wide array of outdoor tiles which are anti-slip and frost-proof which makes them a perfect replacement for your decking! With up to 75% off all ranges, now is the perfect time to visit City Tiles & Bathrooms and start your renovation.

City Tiles & Bathrooms also have a Special Autumn Offer. Antique Tiles are now from only €12.99 / Sq Yard.

The new ‘Explosion’ tile- Exclusive to City Tiles & Bathrooms.

Renowned by customers seeking top-quality yet affordable wall and floor tiles, showering solutions, bathroom furniture, or accessories, City Tiles & Bathrooms is the perfect choice for all your home renovation needs this summer. You can learn more about their exquisite range and amazing design team by calling into any of their four showrooms today, located in Dublin, Limerick, and two in Cork.

City Tiles & Bathrooms strive to provide their customers, with the highest quality products at the very best prices, so you don’t have to push the boat out, or make a splash in your savings on your home renovation.

Wall and Floor Tiles

They have such a massive range of exclusive wall and floor tiles that you are guaranteed to find the perfect tile to enhance the aesthetic of your home. Tiles are not only an aesthetic element in a bathroom or kitchen; the tiles that you choose have to be practical, durable as well as add to the look and feel of the room. But choosing tiles can be daunting.

There is such a large variety of tiles on the market that knowing what to choose for which surface can feel like an impossible task. Their team of design experts can assist you in perfectly pairing your wall and floor tiles by using complementary colour combinations, creating a professional and unique finish – without a hefty price tag.

Exatile-lisboa brillo bathroom.

No matter what pieces you pick their in-store designer will be able to create a 3D life-like bathroom plan using the measurements of your own bathroom and show you exactly what it will look like when it's finished. They even have their own catalog, Design Your Dream Bathroom, for you to take away and peruse at leisure.

Their wood-effect tiles are elegant and hard-wearing ceramic tiles that can be used to create a stunning effect in any home, without many of the additional complications that come with laying wood flooring.

Made from ceramic, their wood-effect tiles are much more resistant to the daily stresses and strains our floors are required to endure. They look as beautiful the day you lay them, as they do years down the line. This means that they are even ideal for areas of high foot traffic. Furthermore, ceramic tiles are very easy to clean and extremely low maintenance compared to wood flooring. This makes them perfect for homeowners who want the beauty of wood without the ongoing maintenance costs and time that goes with it.

Shop bathroom accessories and elegant wood effect tiles with City Tiles & Bathrooms.

Visit City www.citytilesandbathrooms.ie today to be inspired.