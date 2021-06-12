Setting up a business during a pandemic is a risky move but not for Growpad. Through spending more time in our homes, we are beginning to realise that we want comfort and space- and that's exactly what Growpad is offering.

Although home extensions may seem daunting, with Growpad they're simplified and affordable, “People see all these great design programs on tv and they think those designs aren’t affordable or achievable. The message we want to put out there is that you can have that, without having to pay an architect €150 per hour. Once you accept the Zoom link your project becomes something imaginable, you’ve added to your lifestyle and you can have that and for a lot less than you think,” said Managing Director of Growpad, Catarina Tinoco.

The advantages of Growpad

Growpad is the new company on the block and they're storming the market with a new approach to home extensions. They have risen to the challenge of COVID restrictions and have gone beyond the archaic method of architecture. They have eliminated the face-to-face aspect with an architect and made it easier by shifting these appointments online.

Clients receive a one-hour virtual property assessment by an architect for just €50 plus Vat. If the client wants to move forward with designs Growpad will provide up to three design options rather than just one based on the client's brief. “We give you something tangible making the decision process easier and more enjoyable,” said Catarina. The architect will research your home, speak to you for an hour on a budget you expect to have and all questions answered.

"We’re not an option, we’re the only option for value for money for smaller projects".

With a shift in working trends and the ever-growing trend of people working from home, Growpad is offering people in remote locations Dublin quality services to you’re front door.

What's new on the menu

For Caterina architecture and home extensions shouldn't just be for those who own a mansion in the countryside with huge architectural ambitions and interests, it's important for her that it's made accessible for everyone.

"Sometimes clients can have trouble following a technical drawing and if that’s the case we mock up a computer-aided design that's easy to follow. If they couldn't picture it, they can now," she said.

Growpad isn't always about how big you can make your home but how you can take full advantage of the space that's already there, "it could be something simple that's reproduced. The housing estate is copied and pasted, but you can add your own footprint- change the layout and make it your own," she continued.

For more information and to book your virtual property assessment today visit www.growpad.ie.