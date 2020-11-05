Public support for the minimising of waste is perhaps nowhere more evident than in The Rediscovery Centre in Ballymun, Dublin, Ireland’s National Centre for the Circular Economy.

A series of EU-funded workshops covering areas such as bicycle repairs, fashion and jewellery design are promoting creative recycling rather than dumping of resources.

Members of the public have been very keen to buy restored bicycles, jewellery make with recycled materials as well as engaging with the centre's practical recycling workshops and mentoring programmes. For anyone wishing to engage with a group with a real commitment to protecting the environment, this is one great place to start.

The Rediscovery Centre, Ireland’s National Centre for the Circular Economy, is inspiring people to transition to a circular economy, a system aimed at eliminating waste and recycling resources. But how and why?

Dr Sarah Miller, chief executive officer of the Rediscovery Centre, explains: “Our current linear economic system, one based on unfettered consumption, is not a sustainable one. Precious natural resources are extracted, at great financial and environmental costs, to create items that are unnecessary or used for a short amount of time and then disposed of.

“Encouraging the reuse, repair, and recycling of products and product components, as well as moving away from wasteful single-use items, will save money, create jobs, and reduce waste and carbon emissions. Adopting circular principles will be an important step in winning the fight against our current environmental crisis.”

This article is the fourth in a series of stories promoting positive environmental actions in Ireland, in which the European Commission in Ireland is showing the work that has been done by people living in Ireland to engage with and try to protect their natural environment.

The European Commission is committed to delivering a Green Deal for Europe: a package of far-reaching reforms and new policy initiatives to make the EU the world’s first “climate-neutral continent” by 2050. It will make the EU’s economic recovery sustainable and inclusive.

A real model for sustainable living

The Rediscovery Centre, in partnership with Dublin City Council, received €1.8 million from WISER (Working with Industrial Spaces to Exemplify Reuse) LIFE to transform an old, industrial boiler house in Ballymun into a unique experiential learning centre and a 3D textbook to promote sustainable living and circular principles.

“The European Commission funding allowed the Rediscovery Centre to develop a demonstration eco-facility, and a centre of excellence in sustainability, to base our operations in,” says Sarah. “The new Ballymun Boiler House incorporates educational exhibits, renewable and efficient energy systems, sustainable building materials, and much more.

“The Centre houses workshops for our four reuse social enterprises; Rediscover Furniture, Rediscover Fashion, Rediscover Paint, and Rediscover Cycling, which puts life back into unwanted bikes.

"We also have the Circular Economy Academy, a national mentoring-and-support programme for social enterprises and community organisations that are interested in moving their activities towards sustainability and embracing the circular economy.”

The public can support the work by visiting the Centre (Monday to Saturday), shopping at the eco-store, dropping by their café, taking a tour of the building, and participating in workshops and events.

“The workshops are a fun way to learn more about living a more sustainable life. Come and visit us!”

