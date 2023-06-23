Mother and daughter of all Kinsale sales? Auctioneer duo Victoria and Johanna Murphy team up for €3m unique home sale at Compass Hill 

|
Compass Hill, Kinsale
|
€3m
|
Size
|
220 sq m (2,400 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
Pending
YES, in anyone’s book €3m is lot to spend on a house.
But, in the case of a place like Kinsale, you can throw the rule book and the national average out the window.
And, at this house, Joaney’s Garden, sort of a Georgian-inspired home with local architectural references via South African influences, you could throw the whole pricing guide kit and caboodle out the generous bay windows at either of its two levels at “price averages”.
It was one of two super-sized boats to visit Kinsale this month, following hot on the wake of the even larger 360ft (110m), €300m Kaos linked to Nancy Walton Laurie, heiress to the Walmart US retail empire.
Kaos went on to visit Seapoint off the coast at Dublin, getting national media headlines, as well as going up North, but its Kinsale arrival didn’t manage to make quite the same media waves... this being Kinsale, and all that, used to displays of exceptional wealth? In fact, Kaos was so large, it had to anchor off Charles Fort and not come in the harbour past far lesser craft!
Joaney’s Garden is the private home of the very well-known auctioneer Victoria Murphy, just very recently retired having worked up to the covid pandemic, primarily in Kinsale, just after her own mother passed away aged 98 years and as she herself approaches her 80th birthday.
Larger than life, ever-focused and determined, and a doughty, direct speaker, Victoria Murphy calls it as she sees it.
One description was recalled by Victoria with typical trilling laughter on our visit: “I said whoever buys the house should just knock it, but they should keep the curtains...”
Victoria built Joaney’s Garden on a near-impossible site she bought after a previous sale fell through with planning indicated only for a small house.
The crown of Compass Hill is occupied by a contemporary large home, Constantia Farm, bought over a year ago by a Munster businessman who subsequently bought a second land lot (zoned) alongside spending c €10m combined on his Kinsale eyrie, now totalling 30 acres and with significant future value.
At Joaney’s Garden, Victoria Murphy used the design service and nous of her architect brother Richard Rainey, and the dig-down design solution they got on the vertiginous site to allow Joaney’s Garden get to a reasonable size has become increasingly common in Kinsale and elsewhere, with knock-downs increasingly the norm and where real value in today’s monied world lies in the site, setting, and views, rather than in mere bricks as they’ve stood to date.
Her business traded as Victoria Murphy & Daughter long before Johanna got the sales bug, and she briefly moved to live in Cobh in a classic period building, The Manse, before getting the yen to return to Kinsale.
The upper floor rooms were built in timber frame (again, unusually enough for the early 1990s) and all of this level’s rooms have access to the outdoors and landscaped gardens, wrap-around patios and tiered beds and viewing terraces.
The forts have been here for centuries, an essential part of Kinsale’s built fabric, while since Joaney’s Garden was built much else seen from up here has changed, including the arrival of the Viking Wharf underneath to the marinas and pier, with the value of many of the craft in the view worth more than the average Irish house price.
It is truly a 180-degree panorama when standing in the window bays, not dissimilar to being on a ship’s bridge, or out on the patios and various outdoor seating areas, and vendor Victoria says she loves the fact her view just about avoids sight of the blocks of apartments at Ardbrack Heights on the one side, and the bridge upriver on the other. “I think it has one of the best sites on Compass Hill,” she argues.
Among the unusual finds and trove are two large, freestanding carved angels, sourced years back from the Mercy Convent Kinsale and quite ecumenically at ease in Victoria’s home, with one standing sentinel by a cast iron, roll top bath in the main en suite, with murals painted on the wall by local artist Kevin Sanquest back in the 1990s.