This €395k Cork home has been seen by 18k Instagram followers: now it can be yours, lock stock and barrel

Donnybrook, Douglas Cork
€395,000
Size
130 sq m (1,400 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
BER
D1
LIKE the look? Buy it. Lock stock and barrel. Everything must go: “it all can be sold, and bought with house,” says the owner of the very well-dressed 12, The Lawn, in Cork’s Donnybrook, Marie O’Donovan.
It’s just because she’s a businesswoman, her business is sourcing and selling furniture; she can replace it at short notice and, her magpie eye might just clap on something newer, shinier, sleeker, or even more comfortable.
She has created luxe looks here and photographed them over several years to post to her Instagram account (it’s @podfurniture.ie) which has 18,000 followers.
“You can create more of an experience in a liveable space than in a shop,” says Marie, noting Instgram is all about looking and creating and says right now lots of influences are coming here from US creators.
In a few months she might well be posting “How to sell your home and contents,” as No 12 hits the market with estate agent Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald, with a €395,000 AMV … that’s for the home and fixtures and fittings, carpets, curtains, kitchen appliances, etc.
It’s got an open plan kitchen/living/dining area, separate living room, and large utility, plumbed for WC use if necessary, and above one of the three bedrooms is en suite.
Entrepreneurial Marie started her first furniture business, Jelly Bean, selling children’s furniture and bedding, and five years ago opened Pod Furniture, also at unit 107 in the former Douglas woolen mills which is also a locus for a wide range of interior design items, furniture, rugs, flooring and decor shops.
There’s now a core and loyal team of about 10 in her businesses (“I have to give them a mention too”) and she and Conor are doing a short leapfrog past the shop, from Donnybrook to move to a 1960s estate off the Douglas Road.
VERDICT: There’s bound to be a sort of ‘tyre-kicker’ curiosity factor here among style-istas to see what works and what fits and what can be copied, taken as ‘inspiration’ or bought, separately
The vendors might as well put price stickers on their home-pod possessions right now.....