Bantry €425k farmhouse rescued from dereliction is a lesson in how to create a home: Do It Yourself

|
Bantry, West Cork
|
€425,000
|
Size
|
222 sq m (2,350 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C2
THOSE looking to take advantage of the latest, and improved Government grants for doing up vacant and derelict Irish houses can take comfort and some inspiration from the rescue performed at this West Cork farm homestead, particularly if they are prepared to learn on the job.
Just up for sale is this long and lofted farmhouse and buildings, at a scenic rural spot a few miles inland of Bantry Bay, under what’s known locally as the Bull Rock at Glounathnaw: it has been a long labour of love for UK couple Ray and Jean Cain, who bought it in a derelict state in 2001, at a time when it had been empty for a decade or two, and housed cattle.
They decided to relocate to Ireland, initially house seeking from Mayo down to Tralee, but fell for Bantry, paying “80,000 punts,” as Jean recalls, for a derelict two-up, two-down with roadside barn, selling two properties in the UK to fund their move after rearing a family of three daughters.
“Ray’s father used to encourage him quoting ‘there’s nothing you can’t do,’” Jean recalls in admiration of his skills and dedication (he raved about the long views to the sea while redoing the roof!) and says she’s only reluctantly selling to return to the UK after Ray’s sad passing away in recent times.
The home they worked on is a testament to vision and skill, says selling agent Henry O’Leary who describes the work done as “a rescue”. He guides the adaptable 2,350 sq ft home, with lofted workshop stable, office and store on c0.75 of an acre at €425,000, saying it’s “tastefully presented and substantially extended.” The bulk of the hands-on work was done over a three-year period with the couple living in a caravan at the start until it was basically habitable, and the work continued piecemeal then, along with upgrades until it was signed off on finally in 2016, with detail heaped upon detail. It’s a walk-in job.
Or a sit-down one? One of the novel features is the joinery in the bathrooms, with a broad seat, and cistern and pipe cover work crafted around one of the loos, a proper throne (pic, above right) and a talking point whenever guests get to sit in splendour.
Down at ground, there’s a double height entry hall with polished concrete floor, old Rayburn range, an oak and copper pipe spindled staircase ringed by a landing above, main bedroom with en suite, office, triple aspect sun room/dining room, utility, shower room with glass block screen and a store room, while the real feature is the kitchen.
Here, Jean and Ray found a lovely stone arch that had been plastered over and they opened it up and revealed the stone work, creating an alcove for a wide range cooker and Ray made curved units and worktops, topped with speckled granite tops, while the floor has reused large flagstones.