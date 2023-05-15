Kinsale's €535k stylish No 9 Ferryview Cottages is a 10 for sure

|
Kinsale, Cork
|
€535,000
|
Size
|
85 sq m (910 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C2
LONG before Kinsale became known for gourmet food, for multi-million euro mansions, mad-priced maisonettes, chi-chi shops, chopper-borne golfers, and rugby sevens fans and festivities, it was a fishing port and a home for two 17th century forts.
It’s moved on, as evidenced by a certain un-Irish radiance in the sunshine, and property values are among the country’s highest.
Thankfully, not everything with comfort, charm, and a view is €1m-plus: Take No 9 Ferryview Cottages for starters and, hey, it even keeps faith with Kinsale’s long and lucrative fishing and sea-angling past.
Cast your net, because No 9 has hit the market, floated at €535,000 and already under offer at the asking: given it’s in walk-in it order, packed with punch and style and with water, marina and fort views, it will go more, surely?
Worked on from the front to the back, and from the top to the bottom, well-set No 9 is at World’s End, a stone’s toss from the water and a five minute-walk from the quays and marina, and has been has been home to Dee Madden.
She has been at No 9 Ferrview Cottages since 2016, initially renting the cosy terraced perch, and later buying it (c 2020), reconfiguring it inside, extending and upgrading it.
With its cool and quirky ‘Scandi-chic’ look, which is emphasised more by vintage pieces, it may seem familiar to those who like to look at lovely things.
Here, at home, it’s moving-on time for Dee and her two young daughters, Ruby and Penny, as there are hopes of a place out of town with outdoors space, with scope for a studio for Kinsale Leather. That hunt is on.
No 6 soared to a recorded sale price of €542,000, possibly with the pandemic driving the demand for it, but the price bar has been set.
Seen outside is the tidal inner harbour section, often graced by seals, the ebb and flow of boating, James Fort, over the River Bandon at Castlepark, Fisherman’s Pontoon, marina and, up and slightly down river, piers.
Sitting outside in the view is a given, while there’s also a private, planted-up courtyard behind, green-in and with space for outdoor seating/dining.
So, the bath is staying put, post-sale, but the kitchen’s Ercol, drop-leaf kitchen table, the ‘red dot’ favourite spot (as you can see thought the living room to the view from it) will go.