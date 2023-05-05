There's more and more on offer at Kinsale's €1.8m Leighmoney More House

|
Dunderrow, Kinsale, Cork
|
€1.8 million
|
Size
|
453 sq m (4,845 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5/6
|
Bathrooms
|
7
|
BER
|
C3
Leighmoney More House is now over 100 years old, dated to the era of the First World War, and was impressive when built day one, with its twin double bays and attractive bell-end roof profile, where the roof pitch lessens as it approaches the eaves.
Set near Dunderrow, between Kinsale and Innishannon/Bandon, off a quiet country lane serving just three homes and with a dense wood at the end where there’s a quay to this tidal section of the river, the property was extended in the mid- to late 1990s, served some time as a quality guesthouse and was sold again in the mid 2000s to a couple who’d previously renovated a Regency-style period property in Dublin’s Leinster Road.
So, tone set to be sure, and it is carried through on both levels and out into the landscaped gardens which have decades of maturity and numerous sit-out spots.
With children reared and gone, the couple who took it to this level are now trading down their home is listed with Ann O’Mahony and Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald, who guide the rural-set extensive property on 2.5 acres at €1.8m.
The location is close to Dunderrow “village” and its new national school, and a major employer locally is Eli Lilly, or Lilly, a pharma and biotech giant in the Kinsale area since 1978. It currently employs some 2,500 persons, making it a vital element of the wider catchment’s economy, on a par with tourism, yet all-but unseen, while Lilly wages have built a number of high-end homes in the rural and River Bandon hinterland.
Kinsale is about a 10-minute drive from Leighmoney More House, as is Innishannon village along a lovely wooded route tracking the Bandon. Cork city and airport are a 20- to 30-minute commute and that ease of access was a major consideration for the owners as one of them worked overseas extensively while living here and the airport run was almost as familiar as a school run.
For families buying here, there’s a national school almost within walking distance, and there’s a choice of secondary level school bus options to Kinsale, or to Bandon Grammar, and the selling agents Sherry Fitz expect local trade-up interest and inquires from overseas, as well as international and relocating Irish activity given the ‘halo’ effect of the Kinsale catchment and the chance to buy a sizeable period-style home, in immaculate condition, with a C3 BER, on grounds which are described quite rightly as “manicured”.
Flooring in the hall, and reception rooms, is wide plank oak, recently refinished and gleaming and its luster is testament to the qualities of hardwood such as this which can be given new life with a modicum of professional attention every now and them.
A feature of this room is the vaulted ceiling (c 4.5m tall) with apex windows, making it extra bright and airy, and it links to a casual dining area, bedecked with extensive photographs of family holidays in exotic locations, as well as more local activities and attractions.
Finally, going up either side of the staircase to a wrap-around landing, there’s a main or principal suite to the right, triple aspect with dressing room and large bathroom with cast iron claw foot bath. One other bedroom to the front has a similar bay window and then off to the side/rear are three more bedrooms, two sharing a Jack and Jill en suite and the other has its own bathroom and, handily, there’s a laundry chute from the back landing down to the utility room.
Garden planting includes a Tulip tree, monkey puzzle tree, Scots pine, acers and sycamores, oak, weeping willow, Dicksonia fern, rhododendron, magnolia and camellias, while the feature turning circle has tended roses.