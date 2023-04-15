From Oz and Kenya to Cork with €675k Grand Design called Kivulini

|
Grenagh, Cork
|
€675,000
|
Size
|
230 sq m (2,476 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4/5
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
A3
SHARING its name with a location in Kenya, this recently-built, A3-rated, one-off family home called Kivulini is set just a few kilometres north of Cork City, in the centre of Grenagh ... rather than the ‘other’ Kivulini, north of Nairobi, and east of Lake Victoria.
They are both avid fans of Grand Designs on Channel Four. “We have probably watched every episode that was ever made,” says Beatrice, and that “building a house was a dream we had nurtured for years as two civil/ structural engineers, and coming to Ireland provided a perfect opportunity to realise this dream.”
The family’s oldest son Christian, now aged 25, has recently qualified as a doctor and has returned to a practice in Adelaide, not having moved to Ireland with his folks and siblings back in 2019.
A reunification with Christian for Liam, Beatrice, as well as second-year student sister Kate (14,) brother William, aged nine and currently in second class, along with seven-year-old Malaika (first class) beckons as “we’re moving back to Adelaide where we lived before”, says Beatrice.
Viewings have already started, and apart from the location appeal just a few minutes off the N20 Cork/Limerick road and 15minutes from Blackpool or 20 from the city (the road is due an upgrade to motorway status) and village amenities on the doorstep, it’s a walk-in job of a home for life for any family which doesn’t feel the call to travel to Australia.
They had a productive time here, though, with jobs in the pharmaceutical sector and a house to design, build and finish, while Liam took some time off the day job to work as project manager.
There is air-to-water supplied underfloor heating throughout the house and insulated concrete slab floors and stairs are, they note, just a few of the features for their super-solid, thermally efficient home, with solid timber doors (with 30 minute fire a rating for safety). There is also a heat recovery and air circulation system “which keeps the house fresh and is great for people with allergies.”
Kivulini’s garden has already found a pace, with raised beds ready for spring and summer crops, from strawberries to fruit, with scope for next owners toenhance it further.
However, for the family that delivered Kivulini to Cork, “ultimately our son in Australia and a warmer climate were the main draws back to Adelaide. We will, for sure, keep connected to Ireland and we may as yet return at a different stage in our lives,” says Beatrice.