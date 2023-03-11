Growing once, growing twice: Doubly extended €650,000 Carrigaline home gains sunroom and bedroom extensions

THE couple that built No 1 Fernlea, Kilnaglery, did so with family in mind, as they already had three children when they bought a site in Carriagline in 1996.

Family considerations underpinned their decision to opt for open-plan living, keeping everyone together, but not on top of one another, at the heart of their home.

Open plan living

Having bought the land in the late ‘90s, they hired architect Tom O’Brien to come up with a design and local builder Dave O’Callaghan to deliver it.

A family member, also in the building trade, landscaped the garden, under the watchful eye of the woman of the house who knew what she wanted.

The reward for all the hard work was a home and garden that comfortably met expectations for more than quarter of a century, and it’s only now being sold because the kids around whose needs it was built have grown and moved on.

Kitchen

For their part, the couple have a new adventure planned, which involves re-locating to Kenmare, Co Kerry.

One of the reasons Fernlea served them so well was the site it was on, which had the ability to absorb a couple of extensions without any real compromising of the garden space.

The first extending work was done in 2004 when they built on a large sunroom to the rear, which juts out into a wholly south-facing back garden.

It’s a tremendously bright and airy space owing to its vaulted ceiling and bumper amounts of glazing.

Double doors lead to the first of two fine sandstone patios. The second is at the end of a lovely sandstone path, in a quiet corner of the garden, where mature shrubs and trees are plentiful.

The sunroom addition increased the size of the open-plan area, as double doors open into the kitchen/diner and directly opposite, a second set of double doors opens into one of two reception rooms.

Family room off kitchen diner

Patio off the sunroom

In 2006, the couple took the plunge again, this time extending bedrooms upstairs and downstairs.

Main bedroom with double doors to garden

Fernlea is a four-bedroom house with the main bedroom downstairs and this was added to in 2006 to create a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite. This bedroom has double doors to the rear garden.

Overhead, the box room was extended and it also gained an en suite and walk-in wardrobe. As a result, all of the upstairs bedrooms are now doubles.

Then, three years ago, special solar glass was installed in the sunroom which keeps things comfortably warm all year ‘round.

In essence, there’s nothing at all left to do at No 1 Fernlea which has moved with the times as its family grew. You won’t need to add a utility or a guest WC, as it has both. If you want a refuge from open-plan living, there’s a fine, separate reception room at the front of the house with quality, handmade units, built in around a modern, fuel burning stove.

Separate sitting room

Outdoors, you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to sitting-out spots.

There’s a detached garage too (also driveway parking) and a large shed, used by one of the kids as a gym.

The couple would love to see a family move in.

“It has everything for a family, the house and garden, the bus stop outside the door, a five minute walk into the centre of Carrigaline, near schools, a short drive to Crosshaven and Fountainstown. It’s a great spot for anyone,” they say.

Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald is in agreement that it’s ideal for a family. With a guide price of €650,000, he’s expecting traders up, most likely from the locality.

“It’s a really nice house and would make an excellent family home. There’s a good-size outbuilding too which could be converted into a home office,” Mr O’Grady says.

VERDICT: Quality all the way. Family-friendly inside and out.