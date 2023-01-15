Thermal attraction of new €495,000 Garryvoe home as first of nine comes to market

HOT demand for turnkey A-rated properties means No 1 Wheat Field is likely to have a very short shelf life, in the sense that it won’t be on the shelf for long.

1 Wheat Field, Garryvoe

One of nine spanking-new detached, four-bed homes near the lovely beach of Garryvoe, it’s part of a Beausang Construction development, the same local company behind 22-home sold-out Seafield in nearby Shanagarry.

Prices here kick off at €495,000. Seafield prices tapered off around €450,000.

With auctioneers agreeing that A-rated turnkey homes is where the demand is, it’s no surprise that No 1, the first of the scheme to market, is already under offer above the asking, at €530,000. Interest in the 190 sq m home is coming from Cork, Dublin and overseas.

Estate agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties says Wheat Field is in a beautiful location, on Garryvoe Road, 400m from the beach.

She adds that it's built to the highest standards, with industry-leading insulation, wet-room floor and underfloor heating. The emphasis is on space (option to convert a 500 sq ft attic) and each home is on ci0.25 acres, with a spacious patio.

Cork City is about 40 minutes by car and Midleton town is a c20 minute trip.

VERDICT: A high-spec, nicely-located, turnkey home, designed to keep a lid on energy bills.