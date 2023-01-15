Thermal attraction of new €495,000 Garryvoe home as first of nine comes to market

Thermal attraction of new €495,000 Garryvoe home as first of nine comes to market

1 Wheat Field, Garryvoe

Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 08:02
Catherine Shanahan

Garryvoe, East Cork

€495,000

Size

190 sq m (2,050 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

A2

HOT demand for turnkey A-rated properties means No 1 Wheat Field is likely to have a very short shelf life, in the sense that it won’t be on the shelf for long.

1 Wheat Field, Garryvoe
1 Wheat Field, Garryvoe

One of nine spanking-new detached, four-bed homes near the lovely beach of Garryvoe, it’s part of a Beausang Construction development, the same local company behind 22-home sold-out Seafield in nearby Shanagarry.

Prices here kick off at €495,000. Seafield prices tapered off around €450,000.

With auctioneers agreeing that A-rated turnkey homes is where the demand is, it’s no surprise that No 1, the first of the scheme to market, is already under offer above the asking, at €530,000. Interest in the 190 sq m home is coming from Cork, Dublin and overseas.

Estate agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties says Wheat Field is in a beautiful location, on Garryvoe Road, 400m from the beach.

She adds that it's built to the highest standards, with industry-leading insulation, wet-room floor and underfloor heating. The emphasis is on space (option to convert a 500 sq ft attic) and each home is on ci0.25 acres, with a spacious patio.

Cork City is about 40 minutes by car and Midleton town is a c20 minute trip.

VERDICT: A high-spec, nicely-located, turnkey home, designed to keep a lid on energy bills.

More in this section

€425k house by gates of UCC can go top of the class  €425k house by gates of UCC can go top of the class 
Give us this day the Full Irish, an €800,000 Cobh guesthouse is quite the temptation  Give us this day the Full Irish, an €800,000 Cobh guesthouse is quite the temptation 
January price slash as Monkstown home drops the asking by €100k January price slash as Monkstown home drops the asking by €100k
<p>Show me the way to go home? Head up by the beacon</p>

Light at the end of the tunnel? Well, a site to build for €300k by Baltimore's beacon at least

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.255 s