Give us this day the Full Irish, an €800,000 Cobh guesthouse is quite the temptation 

LIKE a lot of the period homes that Cobh is known for, Ard na Laoi in Westbourne Place comes with an interesting history: It was designed by the architect who also designed what was a sacred space next door, a Methodist Chapel, built in the mid-1870s, to accommodate a burgeoning Methodist population in the seaport town.

Pillars (left, street level) started out as a Methodist Chapel

The man who dreamt up the chapel was British architect Thomas Robjohn Wonnacott and it’s fair to say he wasn’t afraid to make a statement, as the chapel has the ambitious sweep of a classical temple.

He designed the house next door too, as the minister’s manse, or clergyman’s house, so that the minister could reach his place of worship without much ado, by crossing a small yard to gain access via a side door, without ever having to venture onto the main street. That manse, which, like the chapel, has lived many lives, is now up-for-sale as Ard na Laoi B&B.

Wonnacott ’s main architectural legacy is in his native Surrey and includes some non-conformist churches, such as a Methodist Chapel in Hampshire, built in 1876, three years after the Cobh project.

The Cobh Methodist Church divorced itself from the world of religion after it was sold in 1958 and the owners of Ard na Laoi B&B remember it being used by local football club Cobh Ramblers at one point. At another stage, it operated as a snooker hall and subsequently as Pillars, a licensed bar and restaurant. Pillars has been vacant for 15 years and is on the market for €500,000 with auctioneer Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons, who is also handling the sale of Ard na Laoi.

Ard na Laoi has operated as a B&B for the past 30 years, since it was bought in 1993 by Bernadette and Michael O’Shea.

“It had been apartments at one stage, but was derelict when we bought it. We spent about a year doing it up. We did most of it ourselves and we moved in in 1994,” says Bernadette.

A Bantry woman with experience of working in hospitality, Bernadette was keen to open a B&B and got the chance after Michael, a Macroom man, got a job with Irish Fertiliser Industries (IFI) in Marino Point, near Cobh. They bought Ard na Laoi and moved in with their four children a year later, having first built on family living quarters to the rear of the tall, four-storey home.

Michael worked at IFI for 23 years, but the B&B became their main source of income after he was laid off when IFI closed in 2002. “We were delighted to have it to fall back on,” the couple say.

In the early days, all their trade was at the door, but now it’s all bookings and they have a strong repeat clientele, they say.

“It’s mostly Americans, I think Americans in particular identify with Cobh as their ancestors may have left from here to make a new life in the US,” Bernadette says.

For sure there’s plenty of interest in Cobh for those keen to find out more about its role in Irish emigration and its links with the ill-fated Titanic. Both emigration and the fate of the Titanic are at the centre of several excellent tourist offerings in the town which is dominated by the magnificent neo-gothic cathedral, St Colman’s.

Cobh town with St Colman's in the background Picture: Larry Cummins

Tourists can also enjoy harbour tours or a visit to award-winning, Spike Island.

Spike Island Picture: Eddie O'Hare

All of this bodes well for anyone considering Ard na Laoi as a going concern, which is how it’s being sold by Ms Murphy, with a guide price of €800,000.

Bernadette and Mike’s season roughly coincides with the cruise liners (some 120 are due to visit Cobh this year), beginning in March and closing in October.

The B&B offers family-friendly accommodation, with two large “family rooms” on the second and third floors, with smashing harbour views. There are three double rooms too, without harbour views. All are ensuite.

Guests also have access to a first-floor lounge, where everyone gets to enjoy the views.

Guest lounge

On the ground floor, two interconnecting rooms include a living room to the front and a dining room behind it, with the option of closing off the rooms via double doors.

To the rear downstairs is the kitchen, and beyond it, a small lounge. There’s a decent utility too and a guest WC.

A door towards the rear opens into that small yard which the Methodist minister once tripped across to the grandiose chapel. It’s now a nice little sitting-out area with a seaside feel.

Ard na Laoi has benefited from ongoing upgrades, including comprehensive internal insulation. A key selling point is its prime location in a tourist town, where Ms Murphy says there are not enough beds to cater for the growing number of visitors. “Moreover, there are a lot of works going on in Cobh and having a guest house of this calibre is ideal for the employee working in town from Monday to Thursday, she says.

While Ard na Laoi, at No 15 Westbourne Place, is a fully equipped guesthouse, it may also appeal to a buyer looking for a substantial period townhouse with spectacular harbour views. It’s ideally located vis-a-vis the train station, which has excellent onward links to Cork City. Sirius Art Centre is directly across the road and the ever-improving Commodore Hotel is part of the same terrace.

Ard na Laoi has Irish Tourist Board approval and has been recommended by US travel writer Rick Steves and by French guidebook Guide de Routard Irlande.