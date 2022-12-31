Viability challenges threaten vitally needed housing supply in 2023  and beyond

At this stage, it is acknowledged that there is a far greater housing need than targeted within the year-old Housing for All and the National Planning Framework. This is even before the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and beyond which is clearly exacerbating that need and is putting additional strain on both the housing system, public system and hospitality.
Taking a glass half full approach to the medium term, what about the short-term horizon for the next couple of years? Strangely, industry does have a small amount of ‘pent-up’ delayed supply. Over the past three years, we have witnessed a ‘Pandemic Pause’ followed by a ‘Putin Pause’ which delayed delivery in the period.
New homes development is ongoing or imminent in Cork Metropolitan areas such as Carrigaline, Kinsale, Passage West, Glounthaune, Carrigtwohill, Midleton and Ovens. All these locations have price caps of €350,000 for qualifying buyers seeking to avail of the First Home Scheme. This price cap needs to be increased especially in the Metropolitan commuter towns. We welcome the bi-annual reviews and are hopeful that some tweaks will result in both greater viability and affordability, as you can’t have one without the other.
While it may be obvious that increasing supply will require more money, what is not always appreciated is that this requires not alone Government finance, but funding from all other possible stakeholders: banks, local and international investors, developers, and homeowners.
Paul Hannon, is Director & Head of Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Munster and Council Member of the SCSI.