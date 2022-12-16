Talking the walk in Rochestown for €250k on the Lee to Sea  Greenway

|
Rochestown village, Cork Harbour
|
€250,000 (under higher early offer)
|
Size
|
70 sq m (750 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
G
But, in the case of 7 St Gerard’s Place and by the redeveloping harbour ‘Lee to Sea’ Greenway, you’d be wide of the mark: try €250,000 for size.
And that’s for an end-of- terrace, former County Council home on the eastern side of Rochestown village, beyond the former rail station along the route of the one-time Cork city/Blackrock to Passage West rail line (pictured here, right).
No 7 is already somewhat upgraded and Ms Stokes says the well-presented home which dates to 1952 has been redecorated and recarpeted, while its kitchen and bathroom have also been refreshed in recent years.
Since it was delivered in ’52, it has since been joined by a lesser number of detached homes at Island View and about half a dozen detached homes on big sites eastwards towards Hop Island and its long-established equestrian centre.
It means they (and by consequence whoever buys No 7) retain the relative privacy to the back and rear access, but it also means that Greenway walkers and cyclists will have to continue to do this short section of the 7km route on the public pavement alongside the busy Rochestown Road.
Auctioneer Ms Stokes has No 7 under immediate and early offer, already over its €250k AMV, and she says her vendors are relocating.
This latest arrival has just over 750 sq ft and is in very good overall order (but gets a lowly G BER), ideal for first-time buyers or even downsizers, with public transport on the doorstep, as well as a water aspect and proximity at the back.
Idle for a while is the former Rochestown Inn, a high-profile property currently in a semi-redeveloped state, while the former lodge of Woodville House is in a sorry state across the junction, facing Harty’s Quay.