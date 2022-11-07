Cottage overlooking Dunworley Bay one of four Cork homes for less than €300,000

A little cottage with a very big view — this one-bed West Cork property looks right out across Dunworley Bay from its sloping three-quarter of an acre site.

“Called Dunworley View it was built as a summer home around 35 years ago — and it does have amazing views,” says Maeve McCarthy of Charles McCarthy quoting a guide of €290,000.

Offering just 46 sq m of living space, and BER exempt because of its size, it’s a traditional style cottage with stone facing on its gable end. In need of some updating and modernisation, it has electric heating, mains water and a septic tank. Ms McCarthy says that the site size gives a buyer the option of applying for planning permission for an extension.

Inside the small cottage there’s a living/ dining/ kitchen area with some fitted units as well as one bedroom and a shower room.

Ms McCarthy says the property is attracting interest from holiday home buyers but could be considered by a buyer who wants to turn it into a family home.

“This is a rare opportunity to purchase a coastal bolt-hole in a much sought-after coastal location,” she adds.

Located at Lislevane, Dunworley View is just across the road from a slipway and is within a 20 minute walk from Moloney’s strand, a sandy beach popular with swimmers. Situated across the bay from Dunworley Beach the property is seven km from Timoleague and 15 km from Clonakilty.

VERDICT: Offers great views and lots of possibilities.

Durrus, West Cork €299,000 & €315,000 Size 106 sq m Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER A2

Although new builds are quite a rarity in the West Cork village of Durrus, Hodnett Forde Property Services recently listed two new three-bed semis — one with a kitchen for €315,000 and one without a kitchen for €299,000.

Auctioneer Mark Kelly says the properties in Carraig Naofa, the only development to be built in the village in recent years, will appeal to holiday home buyers, investors, and young buyers. “It is registered for the Help to Buy scheme/First Home Scheme,’’ he says.

Built to an A2 energy standard, both properties have 106 sq ft of living space, which at ground-floor level includes a living room and a kitchen diner as well as an understairs WC. The upper floor in each has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one en suite.

“The properties have been fully finished with timber flooring and tiling and have air-to-water heat pumps and triple glazing,” says Mr Kelly explaining that No 15 is the one with a kitchen and that No 14 is the one for sale without one. No 17, a four-bed detached house priced at €445,000 has also been released.

The village, situated near Sheep’s Head and the Mizen Peninsula, is popular with holidaymakers. “Carraig Naofa is within a short walk from village amenities and just a 15-minute drive from Bantry,” says Mr Kelly noting that tourist spots such as Schull, Ahakista, Ballydehob, and the Sheep’s Head are all within easy reach.

The most recently recorded sale in Carraig Naofa was in May 2021 when No 11 sold for €204,300.

VERDICT: New homes, being scarce, are always in demand.

Quaker Road, Cork city €225,000 Size 84 sq m (900 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER D1

Convenient to the city centre and affordable, No 11 East View Terrace, off Quaker Road, is new to the market with a guide of €225,000.

Located in a cul de sac within a 10-minute walk from Cork city centre, it’s a two-bed, mid-terrace house which is likely to appeal to both first-time buyers and investors.

Fitted with double glazing and gas heating, it’s in need of refurbishment but, according to John Barry of Frank V Murphy auctioneers, it has huge potential.

VERDICT: Could be turned into an attractive city pad.

Donnybrook, Cork €275,000 Size 86 sq m (926 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER Pending

The owners of 73 Bracken Court in Donnybrook have added a little personality and colour to their three-bed, semi-detached home with some creative shelving.

Joint selling agents, Jeremy Murphy auctioneers and Irish & European, say the 1980s-built property is in good order and would — because of its size, Douglas location, and guide price, make an ideal starter home.

Accommodation includes a sitting room and a kitchen/ diner. The upstairs has a bathroom and three bedrooms.

Overlooking a green area at the front, it’s located a little over 2km from Douglas village.

VERDICT: A three-bed semi in the Douglas area in this price range is likely to be well viewed