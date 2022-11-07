Cottage overlooking Dunworley Bay one of four Cork homes for less than €300,000

|
Dunworley, West Cork
|
€290,000
|
Size
|
46 sq m (495 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
1
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
Exempt
A little cottage with a very big view — this one-bed West Cork property looks right out across Dunworley Bay from its sloping three-quarter of an acre site.
|
Durrus, West Cork
|
€299,000 & €315,000
|
Size
|
106 sq m
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
A2
Although new builds are quite a rarity in the West Cork village of Durrus, Hodnett Forde Property Services recently listed two new three-bed semis — one with a kitchen for €315,000 and one without a kitchen for €299,000.
Auctioneer Mark Kelly says the properties in Carraig Naofa, the only development to be built in the village in recent years, will appeal to holiday home buyers, investors, and young buyers. “It is registered for the Help to Buy scheme/First Home Scheme,’’ he says.
|
Quaker Road, Cork city
|
€225,000
|
Size
|
84 sq m (900 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
D1
|
Donnybrook, Cork
|
€275,000
|
Size
|
86 sq m (926 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
Pending