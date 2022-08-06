Chill: Take the backroads to Ballynoe's €695k homestead, horse and country life made easy

|
Ballynoew, Dungourney, East Cork
|
€695,000
|
Size
|
3,750 sq ft
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
C1
MEMORY lane plays tricks, and, so too does the passage of time. It would appear.
Revisting in 2022, there was no recall of this East Cork property’s market outing 19 years ago, mainly because it’s not at all the same house or cluster anymore. Today, it’s more than twice the size, is a world apart in terms of quality of what’s been built on and upgraded, rooms are all taller, and a number of the outbuildings also have been worked on, and reroofed, at considerable cost.
What hasn’t changed a tad is the setting.
We (I) still got lost, but going the long way around was no hardship: it’s simply lovely land, and the ’03 description of it as being “in that vast, but rarely traveled, web of country roads and forestry between Midleton and Fermoy, with views towards Tallow, on the Waterford border, and the Knockmealdown mountains as a backdrop” still pertains.
Son and daughter have now departed (one’s in Australia) and the parents are trading down, making a move to Dublin.
What they are preparing to leave is a fully-finished five-bed home, old and new happily cheek-by-jowl, with old world charm in one half and the original stairs, and room and window proportions, while the newer, larger half has a feature mezzanine hall with open fire overlooked by a landing, and fresh, modern double and even triple aspect rooms, higher ceilings (10’). It’s bright, bright, bright, with a top-quality kitchen, with a black four-oven Aga, as cooking is valued here judging by the banks of cookery books.
Work from home was rare back two decades ago, but even then it was suggested here that while “Killasseragh is ready for occupation, a new owner can do as much or as little renovation as their hearts and wallets permit. The out-buildings provide scope for working from home, or for running a business.”
Purists might se
ek replace the tiles and PVC windows in the older section, done 25 year ago by previous owners whom it was sold by the friars at Mount Mellerary who’d been bequeathed it. But, that’s entirely discretionary, it just doesn’t look as attractive as the vendor-overseen newer section with its slate roof and bull-nose bricks forming a maintenance-free fascia.
All of the outbuildings, on either side and forming a lovely enclosure, now have good new roofs (thanks in one part to Hurricane Ophelia, done by local man Tim Pat Crowley), either in slate or quality ridged steel section with new timbers.
Beguiling features include the snug charm of the older two-bed cottage/farmhouse rooms with lots of retained features, old doors (some low), exposed ceiling beams and stairs, and rooms in this end include a formal dining room, a library and end room with stove in a part-filled inglenook, discrete home bar, sketching studio.